Women's volleyball
IU Northwest's DeJesus earns national honor: IU Northwest's Emileishka De Jesus (Hobart) received honorable mention on The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics's Volleyball All-America Selection Committee.
De Jesus recorded 457 kills (30th nationally) and 408 digs as a two-way performer en route to being named A.I.I. Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year.
Men's soccer
VU's Mentzingen Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team: Valparaiso senior Rafael Mentzingen added one final accolade to his long list of achievements over his two-year Crusaders career on Wednesday.
He was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Second Team for the second consecutive season. He finished his two-year Valpo career with 11 goals, three assists and 25 points.
He totaled six points this season to rank second on the team and led the conference with 3.53 shots per game during the regular season.
College football
Haskins, Bush receive top honors on AP All-Big Ten team: Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. is the offensive player of the year and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team released Wednesday.
Freshman receiver Rondale Moore of Purdue was voted newcomer of the year, and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald was named coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game for the first time.
Moore occupied two spots, as a wide receiver and all-purpose player. Moore's 103 receptions are most in the nation and second-most in a season by a Big Ten player, and his 1,164 receiving yards lead the conference. Moore also rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries and returned punts and kicks for the Boilermakers.
Pro baseball
Cardinals strike gold, get Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks: The St. Louis Cardinals struck gold in their search for a big hitter, getting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a multiplayer trade Wednesday.
Eager to push for the playoffs after a three-year absence, the Cardinals sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona.
A six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner at 31, Goldschmidt was among the top players available in the trade market. He hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs last season and has often finished high in the NL MVP voting.
Pro basketball
Scottie Pippen sues comedian over mansion's damage: Retired basketball star Scottie Pippen is suing a comedian who he says trashed his Florida mansion while renting it.
The ex-Chicago Bulls star this week filed suit against Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and her husband Jacob Woloshin, saying they caused $110,000 in damages to the Hall of Famer's Fort Lauderdale mansion.
The suit says the Woloshins rented the house last year after their home was damaged by Hurricane Irma, agreeing to pay $30,000 a month.