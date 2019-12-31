WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 14 Indiana rolls past Rutgers: Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help No. 14 Indiana beat host Rutgers 66-56 on Tuesday to close out 2019 for both teams. Grace Berger added 13 for the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who continued to play stingy defense. Indiana has allowed only one team to score over 70 points this season and that was then-No. 2 Baylor. Both teams struggled to score in the first half as Indiana held a two-point lead at the break. The Hoosiers got going in the third quarter with a 21-point effort to take a 46-36 lead. Indiana scored 16 of the final 24 points in the period to build its first double-digit lead of the game. The lead ballooned to 13 points in the final quarter and Rutgers made a furious rally to get within 59-54 in the final minute, holding the Hoosiers without a point for 4:16.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Twins sign Bailey, Hill to 1-year deals: The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts. Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.
PREP SPORTS
Wisconsin bill makes harassing refs a crime: Harassing sports officials in Wisconsin would be a crime punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail under a bipartisan proposal introduced this week in the Legislature. The bill, which is supported by various sports organizations, is designed to protect referees and other officials from violent fans and remove a barrier to younger people signing up to officiate games, particularly at the high school level. There have been an increasing number of incidents in Wisconsin and across the country, particularly at youth sporting events, where parents and fans have attacked referees. In February, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was accused of confronting and berating referees after a loss by his stepson's high school basketball team in Pulaski, Wisconsin. Also in February, parents at a youth wrestling tournament in Kimberly broke into a fight that was captured on cellphone video.
PRO FOOTBALL
Harvey to host NFL Honors show again: TV personality Steve Harvey will return as host of the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The two-hour prime-time show airing on Fox will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Harvey hosted last year's show in Atlanta.