SPORTS DIGEST: IUN announces spectator policy

College

IUN announces spectator policy: Indiana Northwest's Athletic Department has announced its spectator policy for home contests until Dec. 31. Due to the ongoing pandemic, attendance will be limited as additional safety precaution are put in place. Home games will be limited to essential game and team personnel, employees, IU Northwest student-athletes, coaches and guests on the pass list. Fans from opposing schools or community members will be not be allowed unless they appear on the pass list. All student-athletes and coaches must reserve the names of their guests on a pass list at least eight hours prior to the start of each contest. There is a limit of two guest passes per student-athlete. Guests must bring a photo ID to gain entrance to each contest. The Savannah Center Gymnasium will not be open to spectators until 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of the contest. Seating will be reserved to ensure proper physical distancing of at least six feet between every group of spectators. All spectators are required to wear a mask at all times, indoors and outdoors.

Pro basketball

Van Gundy agrees to coach Pelicans: Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he'll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram. Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly. The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team" and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity. “It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans," Van Gundy wrote. "I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started." Among the players he'll talk to is veteran locker-room leader JJ Redick, who spent his second through sixth NBA seasons playing for Van Gundy in Orlando. In New Orleans, Van Gundy will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans missed this season’s playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season was that Williamson missed most of the season; he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting, albeit in only 24 games.