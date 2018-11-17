Women's volleyball
IU Northwest falls in NAIA Championship first round: A memorable season came to an end Saturday as Indiana University Northwest fell 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 to Ottawa University in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship opening round.
IU Northwest finished its season at 27-12. Emileishka De Jesus and Jade Mulvaney led the RedHawks with seven kills apiece, while Cara Nebel added 16 assists.
IU Northwest's appearance in the tournament marked its first in program history. Clark graduate and former Hammond and Whiting head coach Brian Erminger presided over a 19-win turnaround in his first season as RedHawks coach after last year's 8-22 campaign.
Women's basketball
Valparaiso picks up first win of season: Shay Frederick had 19 points to lead Valparaiso to its first win of the season, a 78-76 decision over St. Francis (Brooklyn) in the consolation game of the Vinewood Farm Classic in Morehead, Kentucky.
Meredith Hamlet added 18 points for the Crusaders (1-4), while Bryce Blood had 11.
Men's basketball
Gibbs, Harvey key Irish over error-prone William & Mary: Coach Mike Brey believes Notre Dame has its point guard in Prentiss Hubb.
"I can't thank (Hubb) enough for being aggressive and helping me get into a flow," said T.J. Gibbs, who scored 18 points to lead four Irish players in double figures. "It starts with him."
Hubb started and scored 11 points with four rebounds and two assists in a 73-64 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.
"Prentiss Hubb does a lot for us — he just makes plays," Brey said of the 6-foot-3 freshman, who missed his senior season at Gonzaga in Washington, D.C. with a knee injury.
D.J. Harvey had 15 points and John Mooney's second straight double-double — 13 points and 11 rebounds — for the Irish (3-1).
Auto racing
Tyler Reddick gives Earnhardt another Xfinity championship: Tyler Reddick opened Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first season in retirement with a victory and closed it with a championship.
Reddick won the Xfinity Series finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the title in NASCAR's development series. Reddick was perhaps a long shot behind Christopher Bell and Cole Custer, but with team owner Earnhardt watching from his pit box, he drove away from the contenders and bookended his rookie season with two massive trips to victory lane.
"I just knew we had to execute. I thought we had a chance if we just made it to Homestead, it rewards my aggression," Reddick said. "We hit the wall a lot but the car kept in one piece, enough for me to get to the end. It was an up and down year. We did everything we had to do in the playoffs and we wound up with the championship.
"We can hang our hats on that and people will say others were more consistent. We got it when it counted."