SPORTS DIGEST: IUN falls to IUSB

Women's basketball

I UN falls to IUSB: Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley), Michaela Schmidt (Highland) and Breanna Boles each scored nine points, but Indiana Northwest lost 76-50 to Indiana-South Bend. Rachael Robards (Lake Central) had 10 points for the Titans.

Men's basketball

VU announces TV schedule: Valparaiso will appear on NBC Sports Chicago three times this season. The list includes VU’s Missouri Valley Conference opener against Bradley at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 plus road dates at UNI at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and at Loyola at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

Pro baseball

Eaton and White Sox finalize 1-year deal: Outfielder Adam Eaton and the White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million. Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019.