SPORTS DIGEST: IUN falls to IUSB

Women's basketball
IUN falls to IUSB: Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley), Michaela Schmidt (Highland) and Breanna Boles each scored nine points, but Indiana Northwest lost 76-50 to Indiana-South Bend. Rachael Robards (Lake Central) had 10 points for the Titans.
Men's basketball
VU announces TV schedule: Valparaiso will appear on NBC Sports Chicago three times this season. The list includes VU’s Missouri Valley Conference opener against Bradley at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 plus road dates at UNI at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and at Loyola at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
Pro baseball
Eaton and White Sox finalize 1-year deal: Outfielder Adam Eaton and the White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million. Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019.
Pro basketball
Forman joins Pelicans: Former Bulls general manager Gar Forman will be joining the Pelicans front office as a special advisor, sources tell ESPN. Forman will focus in the scouting area for David Griffin and Trajan Langdon. Forman served in Chicago's front office from 1998 to 2020, taking over as GM in 2009.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!