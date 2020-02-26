SPORTS DIGEST: IUN men fall in CCAC quarters

Men's basketball
IUN falls in CCAC quarterfinals: Jamisen Smith had 20 points Wednesday, but Indiana Northwest lost 108-70 to Indiana South Bend in the quarterfinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. Martellian Gibson had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (17-13). Rashad Richardson had 12 points. Jason Peace had 11, while Marshaud Watkins scored 10.
Pro tennis
Sharapova announces retirement:
Maria Sharapova was a transcendent star in tennis from the time she was a teenager, someone whose grit and groundstrokes earned her a career Grand Slam and whose off-court success included millions of dollars more in endorsement deals than prize money. And yet, Sharapova walked away from her sport rather quietly Wednesday at the age of 32, ending a career that featured five major championships, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a 15-month doping ban and plenty of problems with her right shoulder. There was no goodbye tournament, no last moment in the spotlight, for someone so used to garnering so much attention for so long, with or without a racket in hand. She lost the last four matches she played at major tournaments, with first-round exits in her past three appearances, including at the Australian Open in January. That turned out to be the last match of her career and made her 0-2 this season. In an essay written for Vanity Fair and Vogue about her decision to retire, posted online Wednesday, Sharapova asks: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?” She disclosed that she "had a procedure to numb my shoulder to get through the match" a half-hour before walking on court for a first-round exit at last year's U.S. Open, writing: “I share this not to garner pity, but to paint my new reality: My body had become a distraction.”
Pro football
NFL players, owners close in on new CBA: The NFL and its players have moved closer to a new collective bargaining agreement and the next decade of labor peace that would come with it. If the process is at first-and-goal now, though, there's still work to be done to get into the end zone. With a late-night vote, on the slim majority approval of the 32 team representatives, the NFL Players Association was preparing Wednesday to send the current CBA proposal to the full union membership for potential ratification. Last week, the owners flashed their thumbs up with a majority-vote approval of the agreement that's a product of 10 months of negotiations with a 17-game regular season the most significant change. The NFLPA's 11-member executive board initially voted down the proposal last week by a slim majority, an indication of mixed feelings within the ranks that count more than 2,000 players. Though a simple majority of votes cast among the membership is the only requirement for ratification, plenty of players have spoken in opposition to the current proposal.