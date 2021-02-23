SPORTS DIGEST: IUN upsets Governors State in CCAC first round

Women's basketball

Women's volleyball

Valpo's Cookerly earns MVC honor: Valpo senior libero Rylee Cookerly was named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, her second award of the season. Cookerly opened the week with a 40-dig effort in Valpo’s upset bid at No. 13 Notre Dame, tied for the most in a five-set match and second-most in any length match in program history. She added eight assists. Cookerly followed with 23 digs, five assists and two aces Sunday at Illinois State before closing the week with 32 digs and six assists in Valpo's Monday win over the Redbirds, the first for the program since joining the Valley. She averaged 6.79 digs and 1.36 assists per set for the week, has led all players in digs in each of Valpo's last nine matches and has now tallied 30-plus digs in four of the last five matches after doing so just five times combined in her first three seasons. She owns 2,361 career digs, moving her into second in Valpo program history and fifth in MVC history. She now sits just 69 digs shy of cracking the NCAA career top 25 chart in the category.