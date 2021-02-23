SPORTS DIGEST: IUN upsets Governors State in CCAC first round

Women's basketball
IUN upsets Governors State in CCAC first round: Samantha Martin scored a game-high 20 points Tuesday as No. 12 seed upset No. 5 Governors State 52-45 during the opening round of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. Lauren Smolen added 10 points for the RedHawks (4-13), while Michaela Schmidt had eight points and 11 rebounds. IUN outscored GSU 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Women's volleyball
Valpo's Cookerly earns MVC honor: Valpo senior libero Rylee Cookerly was named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, her second award of the season. Cookerly opened the week with a 40-dig effort in Valpo’s upset bid at No. 13 Notre Dame, tied for the most in a five-set match and second-most in any length match in program history. She added eight assists. Cookerly followed with 23 digs, five assists and two aces Sunday at Illinois State before closing the week with 32 digs and six assists in Valpo's Monday win over the Redbirds, the first for the program since joining the Valley. She averaged 6.79 digs and 1.36 assists per set for the week, has led all players in digs in each of Valpo's last nine matches and has now tallied 30-plus digs in four of the last five matches after doing so just five times combined in her first three seasons. She owns 2,361 career digs, moving her into second in Valpo program history and fifth in MVC history. She now sits just 69 digs shy of cracking the NCAA career top 25 chart in the category.
Pro basketball
Fever partners with Anthem Inc. to further social causes: Fever President Allison Barber wanted to find a way to continue the work her team and the rest of the WNBA did last summer in the fight for social justice. A multiyear partnership with Anthem Inc. that was announced Tuesday will go a long way toward helping with that goal. “Our players want to not only fight for good and for families and mental health and social justice,” Barber said. “They don’t want to just do it now, but for the rest of their life.” Part of the partnership is a pilot program the Fever are doing with the Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. Barber spoke with LaKoya Rochell, director of programs at the school, and they came up with Athlete to Advocate.