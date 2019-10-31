WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Indiana Northwest sweeps Calumet College: Emileishka De Jesus had 10 kills to lead Indiana Northwest to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of Calumet College on Thursday in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Maddie Maatman added 23 assists for the RedHawks (14-7, 9-6). Caitlin Alwine had 14 digs. Cassandra Flores, Hannah Carr and Alexis Swizer each had four kills for the Red Storm (2-23, 0-15). Bethany Brucer added 14 assists.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VU match postponed:Snow and field conditions forced the postponement of Thursday's scheduled match between Valpo and Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Conference play. The regular-season finale will start at noon Friday on Brown Field.
PRO BASKETBALL
Embiid, Towns each suspended 2 games: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation. Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions Thursday, a day after the undefeated 76ers' 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves. The star players were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court. "I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended," Embiid said Wednesday night. They were ejected after a video review.
PRO GOLF
Li delights home crowd and takes lead: Li Haotong has come a long way in the HSBC Champions, which he realized before hitting any of his 64 shots Thursday that carried him to a one-shot lead. Standing next to him on the tee was Phil Mickelson, a longtime golf idol. Li was part of the HSBC junior program when this World Golf Championships event began in 2009, and he posed for a photo with Lefty. "My idol then, and my friend now," Li said. "Kind of fun."
Korda, Mi Jung Hur share first-round lead: Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Swinging Skirts on Thursday. Korda, who earned her first U.S. LPGA Tour victory here last year, had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and an eagle. Despite strong gusts at Miramar Golf Country Club, 28 players managed to shoot under par. "It was a tough oneout there," Korda said. "The wind was really strong."