Local soccer
Jack Eaton named Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year: Chesterton grad and incoming Valparaiso University freshman Jack Eaton was recently named the 2018-19 Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
As a senior defender, Eaton led the Trojans to a 21-0-2 mark and the Class 3A state championship this past season. He was a key cog in a defense that yielded just 14 goals in 23 games while also scoring seven goals and contributing an assist. He was also named the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year, a First Team All-State selection and the Duneland Athletic Conference MVP.
Eaton achieved a 3.88 grade point average and has volunteer for multiple community service projects through his school’s National Honor Society.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic accomplishments along with high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. Eaton is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
Pro baseball
Crosby returns to RailCats: The RailCats announced the re-signing of first baseman Alex Crosby before Saturday’s game against Sioux Falls.
Crosby batted leadoff and served as the designated hitter in Saturday’s game.
In order to make room for Crosby on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed infielder Will Savage back on the 7-Day Disabled List. Savage was previously on the disabled list from May 29 through June 6 with concussion-like symptoms. Crosby suffered a sprained right shoulder in the third game of the season against the Chicago Dogs after making a lunging catch on top of the pitcher’s mound.
The Vacaville, Calif., native is the longest tenured RailCat after re-signing with the team earlier this year on Jan. 15. This is his fifth season with the club and was 1-for-8 with two runs, two RBIs, two walks and a double in three games with Gary before getting injured.
Last season with the RailCats Crosby, finished with a slash-line of .249/.320/.338 while registering 51 runs, 87 hits, six home runs and 36 RBIs. He also set an American Association single-season record among first baseman with a .999 fielding percentage in 2018. Savage was 1-for-14 with two runs, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in five games with Gary before getting injured.
Pro golf
McIlroy moves into share of lead at Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to move into a share of the lead after three rounds at the Canadian Open.
Seeking his second victory of the season, McIlroy surged into a tie with Webb Simpson (67) and Matt Kuchar (69) at 13-under 197.
Adam Hadwin, seeking to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954, was one shot back after a 67. Shane Lowry (66) and Brandt Snedeker (69) were also 12 under.
Auto racing
Joey Logano wins 2nd Cup Series pole of season: Joey Logano was just a bit faster than Aric Almirola during qualifying.
Almirola is getting used to that feeling.
Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season Saturday, while Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot. Almirola has one pole this year but is set to start in the No. 2 spot for the fourth time.
This was Logano's 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan International Speedway. He'll try for his second victory of the season Sunday.
Logano posted a lap of 38.474 seconds (187.139 mph) in his No. 22 Ford.
Series leader Reddick earns 3rd Xfinity victory of season: Tyler Reddick trailed Cole Custer and Christopher Bell during the latter stages of this NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
There was no need to try to pass them.
"As much as I wanted to run down the guys in front of us, it became very obvious that they weren't going to make it on fuel," Reddick said.
Sure enough, Custer and Bell had to make pit stops, and Reddick took the lead with about 10 laps remaining. It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for Reddick at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. He won for the third time in the past five races and the sixth time in his career.