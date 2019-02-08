Girls swimming
Jaclyn Klimczak takes top seed in 100 back: Chesterton senior Jaclyn Klimczak captured the top seed in the 100-yard backstroke for Saturday's IHSAA state finals.
Kilmczak finished in 54.34 seconds in Friday's prelims in Indianapolis. Her time was almost a second faster than her sectional time. She's 26 hundredths ahead of Carmel's Madelyn Christman. Klimczak is also seeded fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:02.09).
Younger sister Maisyn Klimczak is seeded fourth in the 500 free (4:57.12) and 14th in the 200 free (1:53.65).
Hobart's Emma Wright, who entered the prelims as the top seed, qualified second in the 100 free (50.43). She qualified 10th in the 50 free (23.62).
Lake Central's Paige Bakker is tied for the second spot in the 50 free (23.32).
Northridge's Elsa Fretz is 25 hundredths ahead of Bakker in the 50 free and 19 hundredths ahead of Wright in the 100 free.
Boys basketball
West Side upends Munster: Jimmie Washington scored 11 points to lead West Side over Times No. 1 Munster 48-44.
Luke Balac had a game-high 14 points for the Mustangs (16-2), while Nick Fies had 11.
The Cougars (13-6) outscored Munster 22-15 in the fourth quarter.
College softball
VU starts season with two losses: Jayme Lawson was a combined 3-for-6 with a double, but Valparaiso began its season with two losses.
Lawson had a double in a 6-2 loss to Stephen F. Austin. She was 2-for-3 in a 4-1 eight-inning loss to Middle Tennessee State.
Women's basketball
VU loses in Missouri Valley Conference play: Grace Hales had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Valparaiso lost at home 88-62 to Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Ella Ellenson added 15 points for the Crusaders (6-16, 2-8). Addison Stoller had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign pitcher: The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Christian DeLeon on Thursday after he enjoyed a solid 2018 season with the Frontier League's Florence Freedom.
DeLeon posted a 4.17 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) with the Freedom. In 77.2 innings pitched, DeLeon had a WHIP of 1.223 and he struck out 15.0 percent of hitters.
DeLeon pitched the last two seasons of his collegiate career (2013 and 2014) at Nebraska, registering a 2.86 ERA in 25 starts. In 173 career inning pitched, De Leon had a 13.1 percent strikeout rate and a 4.8 percent walk rate.
He was named Second Team All-Big Ten as a senior.
Cubs to possibly play in London in 2020: Major League Baseball is considering one of two matchups for its 2020 series in London: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.
Two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press of the potential matchups. They spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no announcements had been authorized. An announcement is expected after opening day this year.
MLB's first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium in June 29-30. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and reconfigured for the Premier League club West Ham United.
Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in Britain.