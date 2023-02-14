Times Staff and Wire Reports
Hodges wins Player of the Week: Jamie Hodges Jr. scored 113 points across three games last week. The scoring output earned the Michigan City guard Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Player of the Week. The week was highlighted by a 50-point outing and a pair of 30-plus point outings. Hodges led the Wolves to a 3-0 week, including a win over Lake Central, to improve their record to 14-6 on the year. Sky sign Smith: The Chicago Sky continued its roster makeover on Tuesday, adding Alanna Smith through free agency. Smith was originally the eighth-overall pick by the Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Smith currently plays for Gorzow Wlkp. in Poland. She averages 22.3 points and 9.7 rebounds on 65.0% shooting from the field.
Menards buys old Kmart building in Griffith
Woman charged with murder in domestic stabbing of boyfriend, unsealed court records show
2-year-old Portage girl dead after shooting herself with gun at home, police say
10 to be disciplined after student brawl breaks out at Region high school, official says
Walmart closing Homewood store
Woman shot to death Monday in what Portage police say was domestic incident
Valparaiso man arrested for violating protection order, threatening individuals with weapon, police say
Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning
Another winter storm for the Midwest this week. Find out what to expect here
1 man shot and killed outside Hammond restaurant Thursday, police say
IUN announces new slate of courses open to the community
Porter County woman jailed on charge of attacking man's genitals, police say
Exotic dancers robbed after private show, police say
Portage shoplifter picked wrong time and wrong aisle to attempt his theft, police say
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Valparaiso store and multiple Chicagoland locations, leaving just one Region location left
PHOTOS: Chesterton hosts Portage in boys basketball
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Justin Sims hits two in an off-balance shot at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Nick Furmanek hits one of the team's many three-point baskets at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Sean Kasper is guarded by Portage's O'Mari Evans at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Dennis Mitchell fouls Chesterton's Justin Sims at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Sam Wellman passes to a teammate at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Jaelyn Johnson is fouled by Chesterton's Cole Snyder at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Jaelyn Johnson hits two at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Jaelyn Johnson slams for two points at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Tyler Parrish is guarded by Portage's Josiah Mabon at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Dennis Mitchell fouls Chesterton's Justin Sims at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Jaysean King guards Chesterton's Sean Kasper at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Owen Guest puts a stop to Portage's Josiah Mabon's shot at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Sam Wellman drives to the basket at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Justin Sims tries a scoop shot under the basket at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Justin Sims goes up for a rebound at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
web-galleryhtmlcode
web-galleryhtmlcode
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!