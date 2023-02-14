Hodges wins Player of the Week: Jamie Hodges Jr. scored 113 points across three games last week. The scoring output earned the Michigan City guard Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District 1 Player of the Week. The week was highlighted by a 50-point outing and a pair of 30-plus point outings. Hodges led the Wolves to a 3-0 week, including a win over Lake Central, to improve their record to 14-6 on the year.