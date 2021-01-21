 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Japanese government privately concludes the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled, report says
SPORTS DIGEST: Japanese government privately concludes the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled, report says

Almost two months after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year, CEO Toshiro Muto on Friday said he could not give an estimate of how much the delay will cost. 

 Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

OLYMPICS

Japanese government privately concludes Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled, report says: The Japanese government is turning its sights on the 2032 Olympic nomination, privately concluding the 2021 Tokyo Games will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Britain's The Times reported. "According to a senior member of the ruling coalition, there is agreement that the Games, already postponed a year, are doomed," the report said. Tokyo was slated to host the Olympics in 2020 but the event was postponed as COVID-19 swept across the globe. It still is affecting countries and the vaccine is not expected to be widely distributed in time for this summer's Olympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama hires former Texans coach O'Brien: National champion Alabama has hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring on Thursday. O'Brien is replacing Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the national championship game. O'Brien spent six-plus years as the Texans head coach, going 52-48 with four AFC South titles and four playoff appearances. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 4,165 yards in 2018 and 3,852 yards in 2019. The Texans fired the 51-year-old O'Brien after an 0-4 start last season.

Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks named Mizzou DC: Steve Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. The stint was highlighted by a year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers when those teams made the Super Bowl. Wilks is taking over for Ryan Walters, who left the Tigers for the same job at Illinois. Wilks most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. He also has ties to the current Missouri staff in Charlie Harbison, who coached the defensive backs for him in Arizona and has the same job with the Tigers.

AROUND THE HORN

The Blue Jays finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Tyler Chatwood. ... Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses. Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. ... Catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.

