SPORTS DIGEST: Jefferson scores career high in loss:

Men's basketball
Jefferson scores career high in loss: Damien Jefferson (EC Central) scored a career-high 26 points Wednesday, but No. 11 Creighton lost 74-70 to Providence. Creighton (10-4, 6-3) lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season. The Bluejays were within two points four times in the final six minutes, the last two occasions in the last 57 seconds.
College swimming
Valpo teams earn academic honors: Valparaiso's men’s and women’s teams were recently named Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association. The women’s team earned the accolade, based on the fall 2020 semester, for the fifth consecutive semester. Meanwhile, the men’s squad was named a Scholar All-America Team for the fourth straight semester.
Pro football
Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, but practiced in a limited capacity, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through their midweek practice with little contact before ramping things up with their longest workout Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said afterward that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do.
Urlacher's brother pardoned by Trump: The brother of Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has been pardoned of federal charges that he recruited for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa, was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people. Casey Urlacher, 41, was charged last February and pleaded not guilty the next month. Brian Urlacher has supported Trump, contributing to Trump's campaign shortly after his brother was indicted and visiting the White House and presenting the president with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty.
Campbell agrees to terms with Lions: The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.
Pro baseball
Quintana agrees to $8M deal with Angels: Left-hander José Quintana has agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He began his big league career with the White Sox in 2012 and went 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA during six seasons on the South Side, which included his only All-Star selection in 2016. Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 overall.