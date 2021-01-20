SPORTS DIGEST: Jefferson scores career high in loss:

Urlacher's brother pardoned by Trump: The brother of Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has been pardoned of federal charges that he recruited for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa, was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people. Casey Urlacher, 41, was charged last February and pleaded not guilty the next month. Brian Urlacher has supported Trump, contributing to Trump's campaign shortly after his brother was indicted and visiting the White House and presenting the president with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty.

Campbell agrees to terms with Lions: The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.

Pro baseball

Quintana agrees to $8M deal with Angels: Left-hander José Quintana has agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He began his big league career with the White Sox in 2012 and went 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA during six seasons on the South Side, which included his only All-Star selection in 2016. Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 overall.

