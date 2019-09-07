Running
Jeftich wins third straight Panic title: Valparaiso High School grad Nikolas Jeftich won his third straight Popcorn Panic title on Saturday, finishing the 5-mile event with a chip time of 25 minutes, 55.5 seconds. Jeftich has four overall titles. Valparaiso resident Joey Betz was second (28:16.4). Alyssa Carter of Carpentersville, Illinois, was the top female finisher (33:38.7). She was 19th overall. Noah Weaver of Hebron won the 5K run/walk title, crossing in 18:23.5. Crystal Reichert of Leo was the top female finisher (21:05.7). For complete results, visit www.thtiming.com.
Women's volleyball
VU falls to Robert Morris: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 23 assists and 17 digs but Valparaiso lost 20-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-23 to Robert Morris at the Golden Flashes Invitational. Peyton McCarthy had 18 kills, while Jillie Grant had 13 kills and 13 digs. Rylee Cookerly had 20 digs.
Pro basketball
U.S. passes test vs. Giannis, Greece: The MVP was good. The USA was better. And the Antetokounmpo getting talked about most by the Americans when this much-anticipated World Cup matchup was over wasn't Giannis — but rather Thanasis, the younger brother, who sent U.S. forward Harrison Barnes sprawling with an ill-advised foul from behind on a fast break in the final moments. Barnes avoided injury, and the U.S. avoided defeat. Kemba Walker scored 15 points and handed out six assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 10 on his 23rd birthday and the U.S. beat Greece 69-53 to move on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinals. "We played well," Walker said. "We had a great game plan and we stuck to it and we were able to come out with a big win." Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 15 points but sat out the fourth quarter in a move Greek officials said was made to rest him for the team's last-ditch effort to make the quarterfinals facing the Czech Republic on Monday.
Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Indy: Kyle Busch needed a little help to return to victory lane Saturday. First, he inherited the lead when the leaders crashed with eight laps to go. Then, on the final restart, he got the push he needed from Justin Allgaier's teammate. Busch took advantage by jumping in front of Allgaier, holding him off for the final four laps to claim the Indiana 250 by 0.132 seconds and extend his own record of career Xfinity Series wins to 96.