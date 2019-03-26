Prep baseball
Jennings earns 400th career victory: Griffith coach Brian Jennings earned his 400th career win, as the Panthers crushed Kankakee Valley 15-0 in five innings.
Kyle Iwinski was 3 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs. He also had 11 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Gabe Pulido had a double and three RBIs.
RailCats High School Challenge returns for its 17th season: The Gary SouthShore RailCats in conjunction with the Northwest Indiana Orthopedic and Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals will help present the 17th edition of the High School Challenge.
Twenty games will be featured from April 1 through 27 and 37 teams from Illinois and Indiana will participate.
The schedule includes seven days with games at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30. Hebron faces Valparaiso to start the series on April 1, while Bishop Noll meets Griffith follows at night. On April 5, Portage and Clark p;us T.F. North and South have scheduled games. On April 10, Wheeler and Hebron plus Rensselaer and West Side are set to play. On April 12, Victory Christian and HAST and Hanover Central and Lowell are scheduled for games. On April 15, Morgan Township is scheduled to play Kouts, while Covenant Christian is set to play 21s Century. On April 19, Michigan City is set to face Metea Valley, while River Forest and Lake Station are scheduled to follow. On April 24, South Central and Washington Township and Highland and Hobart are scheduled for games.
On April 13, Bishop Noll faces Tinley Park at noon. Calumet Christian is scheduled to face Families of Faith Christian Academy at 3 and Whiting and Merrillville are set to play at 6.
On April 24, Lincoln-Way East and Illiana Christian are scheduled to play at 4:30.
The series concludes with West Side playing Roosevelt at noon and Bowman Academy and Victory Christian Academy at 3.
Tickets are $5 and are available at each individual school.
Girls basketball
CP's Seibert earns district honor: Crown Point's Chris Seibert was selected as a District 1 honoree for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Bob King Coach of the Year award.
Seibert guided the Bulldogs to a 28-1 season that included championships in the Duneland Athletic Conference, Lowell Sectional and LaPorte Regional. He is 77-27 in four seasons with the Bulldogs, and he has a 136-104 record in 10 seasons as a girls' varsity coach. He previously was the coach at Portage for six seasons, and he also was the boys' varsity coach at Hammond Morton for one season. Seibert is a 2001 graduate of Valparaiso High School and a 2005 graduate of Valparaiso University. He has been named an assistant coach for the 2019 Indiana All-Star team.
Six coaches were honored. The coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2019 IBCA Clinic on April 26-27 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
Preps
Hebron's Clemons to receive C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship: Hebron's Josh Clemons is one of 13 senior students in Indiana to received a C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship.
Each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments.
The athletes will be honored on May 10 at the Crane Bay Event Center in Indianapolis as part of the Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards established by Methodist Sports Medicine.
College football
Limbach, Dougherty added to Valparaiso staff: Chris Limbach and Brian Dougherty have been added to Valparaiso's coaching staff as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.
Limbach will also serve as quarterback coach, while Dougherty will work with the safeties.
Limbach was formerly the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach at Edinboro University.
Dougherty was the defensive backs coach at Tiffin.
College tennis
Czerwonka to join older sister at VU: Olivia Czerwonka (Kenosha, Wisconsin) has been added to Valparaiso's roster.
Olivia is the younger sister of Crusaders sophomore Claire Czerwonka.
Olivia Czerwonka had state runner-up finishes as a junior and senior after finishing sixth as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore. She also led the way to a team runner-up finish, helping Saint Joseph Catholic Academy reach state for the first time in program history.
A four-time Metro Classic Conference champion, Czerwonka was nominated two years in a row for the Southeast Wisconsin Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Tennis Athlete of the Year award.
College baseball
Valpo falls to Purdue: Blake Billinger was 2 for 4 with a double, but Valparaiso lost 5-1 to Purdue.
Damon Jorgensen was 2 for 3 for the Crusaders (5-15).