Men's tennis
Kalenic added to VU program: Andrej Kalenic (Belgrade, Serbia) has committed to Valparaiso's program. Kalenic, who has been playing tennis since age 12, was touted as one of the best in his country under 18. He was in the Top 10 under 18 and was in the Top 20 as a senior. He owns victories over players with Universal Tennis Ratings of 11 and 12. He intends to study in business.
Pro baseball
RailCats edge Texas: Four pitchers combined to scatter five hits and limit Texas to one run in the RailCats' 3-1 win Tuesday in the opener of doubleheader. David Griffin had three strikeouts over two innings to pick up the win. Teammate Christian DeLeon had a strikeout over an inning to pick up the save. Marcus Mooney had a double. Raymond Jones, John Price Jr. and Colin Willis each had an RBI.
College
Prior part of MVC HOF 2020 induction class: Mike Prior (Marian Catholic) will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference's Hall of Fame on March 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Prior played baseball and football at Illinois State. He was a four-year letterwinner in football and lettered three years in baseball. He was a three-time Division I-AA All-American defensive back and a three-time first-team All-MVC defensive back. He is the third player in ISU history to be drafted in two sports (baseball and football). Prior had a 13-year NFL career and played in two Super Bowls, picking up a ring in 1997. In baseball, he is the school's all-time leading hitter (.388). He now works for the Colts as the Youth Football Commissioner in the Marketing/Community Relations department.
Pro football
Colts expect Luck to miss preseason with ankle area injury: The Colts believe lingering pain in Andrew Luck's lower left leg will likely force their starting quarterback to miss the rest of the preseason. They're still unsure about his availability for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday additional testing revealed Luck appears to be suffering from an injury near the front of his ankle, something his previously diagnosed strained left calf might have exacerbated. "Honestly, I think it's a cumulative thing through the years. Andrew's had some issues with his left (ankle) for a while, so I think it's really a cumulative thing," Ballard told local reporters on a conference call. "We think we've found it. You hope you've found what the cause is. Is there a 100 percent guarantee? No, but we think we have, so we'll move forward and try to treat it." The injury kept Luck out of all of the team's offseason workouts and all but three training camp practices. He still has not participated in full team drills. In his most recent interview, Luck said he felt as if something was tugging at his lower left leg near the ankle when he ran. The current diagnosis does not call for surgery, just more rehab and a different routine.
Bears waive former Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall: The Bears have waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall. Hall, who played in college at Missouri, was signed as an undrafted free agent in April but had sports hernia surgery in the spring and missed organized team activities and minicamp. Hall had been unable to practice much at training camp. He was waived Tuesday.