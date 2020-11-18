SPORTS DIGEST: La Lumiere named Indiana's top program; Chesterton's Jack Campbell reaches 400 wins

Softball

Four sign with Valparaiso: Four players have signed their national letters of intent to play at Valparaiso. They are: Kaiah Fenters, a pitcher and utility player from Speedway; Cheyenne Nietz, a pitcher from Machesney Park, Illinois (Harlem High School); Lauren Sena, a first baseman/outfielder from McHenry, Illinois; and Addisenn Weaver, a catcher from Shelbyville.

Volleyball

New Prairie's Swistek headlines class of four: Elise Swistek, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, will join the Crusaders program from nearby New Prairie. She is one of four to sign a national letter of intent with VU. The other are: Abby Boyle, a libero from Byron Center, Michigan; Addy Kois, a setter from Penn High School; and Sam Warren, a utility player from South Newton High School.

Women's golf

Crusaders add four to program: Valparaiso announced four signees for the 2021 class. They include: Madison Keil, of LaGrange (Lakeland High School); Anna Fay of Ada, Michigan (Forest Hills); Katie Schreiner, of Fenton, Missouri (Summit); and Belle Brunner, of Goshen (Concord).

Pro baseball