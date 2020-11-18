 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: La Lumiere named Indiana's top program; Chesterton's Jack Campbell reaches 400 wins
Jack Campbell, Chesterton

Chesterton coach Jack Campbell earned his 400th career win on Tuesday. He also is nearing 800 career baseball wins.

Boys basketball

La Lumiere named Indiana's top program: La Lumiere, the prep school powerhouse in LaPorte, was named the best team in the Hoosier state for the 2020-21 season by MaxPreps. The Lakers are ranked 15th nationally according to the website and earned a sixth straight GEICO Nationals invitation last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season. La Lumiere is 151-15 in that stretch.

Girls basketball

Chesterton coach wins 400th game: Jack Campbell won his 400th game in 700 attempts on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Morton 79-29 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Campbell is in his 33rd season leading the program, and has nearly 800 wins in 51 years leading the baseball program.

College sports

Seven VU programs have perfect graduation success rates: Valparaiso had an 89% graduation success rate department-wide, the best since 2013-14 when the Crusaders yielded the same rate. Baseball, men’s golf, men’s swimming, women’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and women’s cross country and track and field all reached perfect rates. The most recent GSRs are are based on the four entering classes from 2010-13.

Softball

Four sign with Valparaiso: Four players have signed their national letters of intent to play at Valparaiso. They are: Kaiah Fenters, a pitcher and utility player from Speedway; Cheyenne Nietz, a pitcher from Machesney Park, Illinois (Harlem High School); Lauren Sena, a first baseman/outfielder from McHenry, Illinois; and Addisenn Weaver, a catcher from Shelbyville.

Volleyball

New Prairie's Swistek headlines class of four: Elise Swistek, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, will join the Crusaders program from nearby New Prairie. She is one of four to sign a national letter of intent with VU. The other are: Abby Boyle, a libero from Byron Center, Michigan; Addy Kois, a setter from Penn High School; and Sam Warren, a utility player from South Newton High School.

Women's golf

Crusaders add four to program: Valparaiso announced four signees for the 2021 class. They include: Madison Keil, of LaGrange (Lakeland High School); Anna Fay of Ada, Michigan (Forest Hills); Katie Schreiner, of Fenton, Missouri (Summit); and Belle Brunner, of Goshen (Concord).

Pro baseball

Cano suspended for 2021 due to PEDs violation: Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season. Minus Canó, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The suspension also will surely prompt calls by Mets fans to sign free agent DJ LeMahieu, an AL MVP candidate this year with the Yankees.

