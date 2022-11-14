SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central, Crown Point girls basketball ranked in top 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC drops, CP rises in state poll: Lake Central dropped one spot to eighth and Crown Point went up two places to 14th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls all-class rankings. South Bend Washington is No. 1. Also among the teams receiving votes is Valparaiso.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo signs three recruits: Valparaiso announced the signing of three players — one from Indiana and two from Canada — to national letters of intent. They are 6-foot-9 forward Zane Doughty of Indianapolis Ben Davis; 6-1 point guard Jahari Williamson from Royal Crown Academy in Pickerington, Ontario; and 6-6 combo guard Yanis Bamba from Jean-de-Brebeuf in Laval, Quebec. Doughty was an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and led the Metropolitan Conference in rebounds, blocks and double-doubles. Williamson played for Team Ontario in last summer’s Canada Games. Bamba played for Brookewood Elite AAU, which also produced former Valpo players Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beacons’ Dawson honored: Valpo fifth-year senior running back Aaron Dawson was named Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 27 yards for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Marist. He also caught a touchdown pass and became the fourth 1,000-yard rusher in program history.

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs let Heyward go: The Cubs have released Jason Heyward, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs. Heyward famously rallied teammates with a pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated to 1908. Heyward hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this past season. He was bothered by right knee inflammation and did not play after June 24.