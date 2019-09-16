Girls golf
Lake Central edges Crown Point for DAC invite title: Sarah Sanders and Danielle Colantuono each carded 82s Monday to help Lake Central edge Crown Point 346-347 for the Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational title at The Brassie in Chesterton. Crown Point's Delaney Adams had an 84. Michigan City's Lia Thomas won medalist honors with a 76. Wynne Aldriich shot a 77 to help Valparaiso place third overall (366).
Pro hockey
NHL players stay with CBA, labor peace set to at least 2022: The National Hockey League will play its next three seasons without the threat of a work stoppage amid optimism that labor peace will stretch beyond 2022. The NHL Players' Association on Monday announced it would not opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. Combined with the owners' decision earlier this month not to trigger their opt-out clause, the current CBA remains in effect until September 2022 and the sides will continue working on an extension. "While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. "We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue." Not terminating the CBA is a positive sign that negotiations are progressing toward an extension that could last until 2025 or 2026. That would be the longest period of labor peace in hockey in decades.
Women's basketball
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier named WNBA Rookie of Year: Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Collier is one of four unanimous selections on the All-Rookie Team announced Monday. The others are Fever center Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner also was chosen in voting by the league's 12 head coaches. The 6-foot-1 Collier was drafted out of Connecticut with the sixth overall pick last spring. She's the first Lynx winner of the award since Maya Moore in 2011. Collier averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in a league-high 33.3 minutes, while starting all 34 regular-season games. Collier became the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 three-pointers made in a season, joining Moore, Tamika Catchings and Sheryl Swoopes.