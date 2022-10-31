SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central girls basketball ranked seventh in state

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC, CP ranked in IBCA poll: Lake Central is seventh and Crown Point is 19th in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls preseason rankings released Monday. South Bend Washington, Bedford North Lawrence and Fishers are the top three teams in the all-class poll. Other local teams receiving votes were Kouts, South Central and Valparaiso.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Big Ten honors Thomas-Ailara: Northwestern senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, a Marian Catholic graduate, was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, earning the honor for the second straight week and third time this season. She averaged 5.69 points, 5.50 kills and 1.38 digs per set while hitting .320 in wins over Purdue and Iowa.

PRO FOOTBALL

Young back with Commanders: Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It's not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Auburn fires Harsin: Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days.