SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central to limit fans to 1,500 for home football games

Prep football

LC announces ticket plan for home games: Fans planning to attend Lake Central football games this fall will need to plan ahead. A statement from athletic director Chris Enyaert was posted on the school's athletic website on Friday outlining the protocols for fans in the COVID-19 era. There will be no ticket sales at the gate for the Indians' first two home games, on Aug. 21 against Munster and Aug. 28 vs. Andrean, according to the statement. Ticket presale will be Monday of each week for football players, Tuesday for LC students, and Wednesday for community members and fans. Any remaining tickets will be sold Thursday and Friday at the athletic office. Visiting teams will have presale tickets by Wednesday. The school also said attendance will be capped at 1,500 fans per game. Masks will be required for fans at all times, unless they are eating or drinking, and social distancing is requested. Parents and adult fans, students and band members will have dedicated seating sections. "This is a learning experience for all parties and I am sure we will be adjusting our procedures as we move through the season," Enyaert said in the statement. -- Mike Clark, Times News and Sports Editor