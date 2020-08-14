SPORTS DIGEST: Lake Central to limit fans to 1,500 for home football games

Prep football
LC announces ticket plan for home games: Fans planning to attend Lake Central football games this fall will need to plan ahead. A statement from athletic director Chris Enyaert was posted on the school's athletic website on Friday outlining the protocols for fans in the COVID-19 era. There will be no ticket sales at the gate for the Indians' first two home games, on Aug. 21 against Munster and Aug. 28 vs. Andrean, according to the statement. Ticket presale will be Monday of each week for football players, Tuesday for LC students, and Wednesday for community members and fans. Any remaining tickets will be sold Thursday and Friday at the athletic office. Visiting teams will have presale tickets by Wednesday. The school also said attendance will be capped at 1,500 fans per game. Masks will be required for fans at all times, unless they are eating or drinking, and social distancing is requested. Parents and adult fans, students and band members will have dedicated seating sections. "This is a learning experience for all parties and I am sure we will be adjusting our procedures as we move through the season," Enyaert said in the statement. -- Mike Clark, Times News and Sports Editor
College baseball
Oilmen win regular-season finale: Costa Sirounis (Munster) had a double and four RBIs Friday to lead Northwest Indiana over the Minutemen 6-4 in its Midwest Collegiate League regular-season finale. Tommy Windt added a double, RBI and run scored. Tyler Nelson (Andrean) was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Oilmen (24-11). The Oilmen host DuPage County in Game 1 of the three-game championship series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.
Pro golf
Jerry Kelly leads at Senior Players: Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone's difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season. “You get out of position here, you’re in deep trouble, and that’s what it’s like in a major,” Kelly said. “That’s why I haven’t done that well in that many majors. It’s definitely harder to get back in position.” Kelly shot an even-par 70 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson.
Lewis, Munoz share lead at Ladies Scottish Open: American golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the second round on Friday. Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot -- at the 12th -- at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The two-time major winner is looking for her first win in nearly three years — since when she has given birth to her first child, Chesnee — to take into next week’s Women’s British Open, which she won in 2013.
