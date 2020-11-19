SPORTS DIGEST: LaPorte announces game guidelines

Girls basketball

LaPorte announces game guidelines: LaPorte has announced viewing guidelines for girls basketball games on Friday at Fairfield and Saturday vs. New Prairie. Due to Elkhart County entering level Red, only parents/guardians will be able to attend Friday's game. Players will each receive 4 vouchers to give to their parents/guardians to "trade-in" at the gate to buy a ticket. Parents/Guardians must have a voucher to be able to buy a ticket, no exceptions. Face masks must be worn at all times and concessions will not be sold. The LaPorte athletic department announced that all tickets be purchased online for Saturday's home game. You will be provided a QR code for your phone or it can be printed and either way will be scanned at the gate for admittance. Slicer passes will still be allowed for this event. Please use the following link to purchase tickets. followshttps://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=28&p=81. The game will also be streamed live at no cost. Please use the following link to view the game on the Slicer Network: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=28&p=81.