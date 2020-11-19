SPORTS DIGEST: LaPorte announces game guidelines

Girls basketball
LaPorte announces game guidelines: LaPorte has announced viewing guidelines for girls basketball games on Friday at Fairfield and Saturday vs. New Prairie. Due to Elkhart County entering level Red, only parents/guardians will be able to attend Friday's game. Players will each receive 4 vouchers to give to their parents/guardians to "trade-in" at the gate to buy a ticket. Parents/Guardians must have a voucher to be able to buy a ticket, no exceptions. Face masks must be worn at all times and concessions will not be sold. The LaPorte athletic department announced that all tickets be purchased online for Saturday's home game. You will be provided a QR code for your phone or it can be printed and either way will be scanned at the gate for admittance. Slicer passes will still be allowed for this event. Please use the following link to purchase tickets. followshttps://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=28&p=81. The game will also be streamed live at no cost. Please use the following link to view the game on the Slicer Network: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=28&p=81.
Preps
IHSA pauses activities under new guidelines: The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for a special virtual meeting on Thursday and decided to pause all winter sports and activities by Nov. 20. The decision was implemented to maintain compliance with the most recent mitigations issued by Governor Pritzker. The Board will revisit the status of winter sports at their update discussion on Dec. 2, and again at their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14 if necessary.
Pro golf
Villegas, Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island: Moving on from a devastating summer of losing his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic. Villegas and Wallace each finished on the Seaside course at Sea Island with big putts. Villegas capped off a bogey-free round on the ninth hole for his lowest score on the PGA Tour in four years. Wallace hit into a hazard on the 18th and saved par with a 30-foot putt. They were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Sea Island resident Patton Kizzire and Robert Streb, who won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island five years ago. They each had 5-under 67 on the Plantation course, which played about three-quarters of a shot harder.
Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women’s Championship: Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 in her first LPGA Tour start of the year. Popov was the surprise winner at Royal Troon in August.
