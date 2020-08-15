SPORTS DIGEST: LaPorte opener rescheduled

Pro basketball

Fever fall to Sparks: Riquna Williams hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Fever 90-76 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win. Kelsey Mitchell made a season-high seven 3-pointers and led the Fever (4-6) with 25 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Pro golf

Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead: Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round. Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.