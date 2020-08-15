SPORTS DIGEST: LaPorte opener rescheduled

Prep football
LaPorte opener rescheduled: LaPorte's season opener against New Prairie has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Ticket purchases are extremely limited. Parents of participating players will have the first opportunity to purchase two tickets per player at $5 each by noon Aug. 19. Remaining tickets after the parents of players, coaches spouses and administration are taken care of will be available on Aug. 20 and 21. All fans in attendance will need to social distance and are required to have face coverings/masks.
College baseball
Missal honored by MCL: Ryan Missal (Lowell) of the Minutemen was honored as the Midwest Collegiate League's Player of the Week. Missal went 5-for-12 (.417) over the final week of the season, launching a pair of home runs and driving in eight. He scored four times and posted a .452 on-base percentage for the week while slugging .917.
Auto racing
Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course. Richard Childress Racing said Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He experienced mild symptoms and sought a test on his own. He is now self-quarantining from the team. His wife and newborn son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan. Johnson missed one race.
Pro basketball
Fever fall to Sparks: Riquna Williams hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Fever 90-76 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win. Kelsey Mitchell made a season-high seven 3-pointers and led the Fever (4-6) with 25 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Pro golf
Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead: Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round. Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
Munoz edges ahead of Lewis: Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday. The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). The two players had shared the overnight lead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!