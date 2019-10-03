Boys tennis
LaPorte sweeps Michigan City for title: Andy Emmons won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles Thursday to lead host LaPorte to a 5-0 sectional championship win over Michigan City. The Slicers won each match in straight sets.
Men's soccer
VU wins 17th straight team academic award: For the 17th consecutive season, the Valparaiso has been awarded with the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award. Valpo has the third-longest streak in the nation, bested only by 19-time recipient Carleton College (2000-present) and 18-time winner Penn (2001-present). The United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award is bestowed upon soccer programs whose student-athletes have excelled in the classroom. The award is given annually, and in order to qualify a program must obtain a composite grade point average of 3.00 or better for the academic year. This year’s award is based on the composite GPA for the 2018-19 school year. The Brown & Gold earned the award with a GPA of 3.09.
Pro football
Gabriel, Larsen out for Sunday's game: The Bears have ruled out injured receiver Taylor Gabriel and guard Ted Larsen for the game against the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday. The team says neither player made the trip Thursday. Gabriel sat out last week’s win over Minnesota after suffering a concussion at Washington in the previous game. He had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns against the Redskins before exiting in the second half. Larsen left the game against the Vikings. They already ruled out quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) and will go with Chase Daniel. Linebacker Roquan Smith expects to play after missing a game for a personal reason.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks, DeBrincat agree to 3-year contract extension: The Blackhawks and forward Alex DeBrincat have agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals and he also had 35 assists. The Michigan native became the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.
Pro golf
Taylor opens with 63 in Las Vegas: Nick Taylor had to scramble for par on his opening two holes Thursday, and then he couldn’t miss in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Taylor ran off a six-hole stretch at 6-under par, including a drive on the 314-yard 14th hole at the TPC Summerlin that stopped 5 feet away for eagle. He birdied all the par 5s, kept bogeys off his card and opened with an 8-under 63 for a two-shot lead among early starters.