SPORTS DIGEST: LaVine scores 40 to lead Bulls

Pro basketball
LaVine scores 40 to lead Bulls: Zach LaVine erupted for a game-high 40 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, Tuesday to lead the Bulls in a 123-102 win for Oklahoma City. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points. Thaddeus Young had 17, while Tomas Satoransky scored 13.
Pro baseball
Lawsuit over foul ball injury can proceed: An Illinois appellate court ruled Tuesday a woman struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field can move ahead with a lawsuit she filed against Major League Baseball. In upholding a lower court ruling, the appellate court said the plaintiff was not limited to arbitrating her case with Major League Baseball. It noted the arbitration provision was hidden in fine print and couldn’t be appreciated by the plaintiff. Laiah Zuniga was struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2018 Cubs game. In the lawsuit filed last year, Zuniga says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused facial fractures and extensive damage to her teeth. She says she was hit because the stadium hadn’t extended netting that protects fans from foul balls all the way down the third base line, where she was sitting. In its opinion, the court noted the likelihood a ticket holder would see or read the full arbitration provision by accessing a team's website or visiting its administrative office is diminished further by the minimal effort on the ticket to draw the holder’s attention to the need to do so in order to understand they are agreeing to binding arbitration.
Rodon solid for White Sox: Carlos Rodón worked three one-hit innings in the start for the White Sox, striking out four in a 4-3 win over San Diego. Reynaldo López went three innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. Nick Madrigal played in his second Cactus League game after having his left shoulder repaired surgically in the offseason and went 0 for 3.
Youth baseball
Little League World Series eyes possible return: A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Little League World Series to be canceled, organizers are hopeful the late-summer Classic will return this August. A plan that must include figuring out a way to safely bring together players from all over the globe. Little League has established a Pandemic Response Commission dedicated to figuring out how to pull off the two-week spectacle in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Answers Kenner hopes to have a better handle on by mid-May. The World Series is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. More pressing is finding a way to get leagues across the United States and the world back on the field after the pandemic forced the cancellation of some seasons and the postponement of others in 2020. Keener said the organization's two-pronged goal this spring is to help out leagues and families who are experiencing financial distress as a result of the pandemic. The "Lift Your League " fundraising drive began Monday. It's a Go Fund Me of sorts for leagues across the country. More than 600 leagues in 44 states have signed up for the drive, which lets people direct donations to specific leagues. Little League International pointed to research that indicates 20% of its potential players will not be able to afford to play this season. Lift Your League will allow leagues to lower registration costs, possibly alleviating the financial burden. The organization has also directed around $1 million from a grant to 9,000 families across the country as part of the Little League Call-Up Grant in association with T-Mobile. Keener said just under $1 million remains in the grant for families in search of assistance.