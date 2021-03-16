SPORTS DIGEST: LaVine scores 40 to lead Bulls

Youth baseball

Little League World Series eyes possible return: A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Little League World Series to be canceled, organizers are hopeful the late-summer Classic will return this August. A plan that must include figuring out a way to safely bring together players from all over the globe. Little League has established a Pandemic Response Commission dedicated to figuring out how to pull off the two-week spectacle in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Answers Kenner hopes to have a better handle on by mid-May. The World Series is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. More pressing is finding a way to get leagues across the United States and the world back on the field after the pandemic forced the cancellation of some seasons and the postponement of others in 2020. Keener said the organization's two-pronged goal this spring is to help out leagues and families who are experiencing financial distress as a result of the pandemic. The "Lift Your League " fundraising drive began Monday. It's a Go Fund Me of sorts for leagues across the country. More than 600 leagues in 44 states have signed up for the drive, which lets people direct donations to specific leagues. Little League International pointed to research that indicates 20% of its potential players will not be able to afford to play this season. Lift Your League will allow leagues to lower registration costs, possibly alleviating the financial burden. The organization has also directed around $1 million from a grant to 9,000 families across the country as part of the Little League Call-Up Grant in association with T-Mobile. Keener said just under $1 million remains in the grant for families in search of assistance.