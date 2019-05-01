Prep softball
LC freshman Aardema no-hits Merrillville: Freshman pitcher Amanda Aardema tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts Wednesday, leading Times No. 1 Lake Central to a 15-0 Duneland Athletic Conference win.
Jenna Towle added a double and two RBIs for the Indians (18-1, 9-1). Alexis Johnson had a solo home run. Alexus Reese had a double.
College baseball
VU-Western Michigan game canceled: Wednesday's Valparaiso-Western Michigan game was canceled due to inclement weather.
VU plays Bradley at noon Friday in Missouri Valley Conference play.
College
Seven VU programs earn NCAA recognition: Seven athletic programs from Valparaiso have received the NCAA Public Recognition Award for outstanding academic performance.
The NCAA announced that the men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis programs have each received the honor. The women’s cross country team has earned the honor each of the last eight years, while women’s golf and women’s tennis have received the award the last five years. The men’s golf program has received public recognition each of the last four years, as well.
The award is presented to teams that have an NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate in the top 10 percent of all teams in their respective sport. The calculation of APR tracks the academic progress of each student-athlete and includes eligibility, retention and graduation.
Pro basketball
Pacers still uncertain about Oladipo's expected return: Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says Victor Oladipo continues progressing from a right knee injury but remains uncertain when the All-Star guard will practice.
Oladipo suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23. He did not even return to Indiana until the Pacers' season-ending playoff loss to Boston on April 21.
Pritchard told reporters at Wednesday's season-ending news conference that following surgery, Oladipo needed about 12 to 13 weeks before he could start physical therapy and that Oladipo is only beginning that second phase now.
But after again declining to set a timetable for Oladipo's return to the court, Pritchard says he hopes to have more answers before free agency begins and that Oladipo promised to return as a better player.
Pro football
Bears exercise 5th-year option on LB Leonard Floyd: The Bears exercised their fifth-year option on linebacker Leonard Floyd on Wednesday, locking him up through the 2020 season.
The move was expected after Floyd played in all 16 regular-season games last season and recorded four sacks, a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 9 at Buffalo and then added a sack in the wild-card playoff loss to Philadelphia. The Bears were third in the NFL with 50 sacks and ranked No. 1 in a number of categories, including fewest rushing yards allowed (80.0 per game) and fewest points allowed (17.7).
Floyd was the No. 9 overall pick in 2016 and is entering his fourth year with the Bears. He was slowed by hamstring and calf issues and twice exited games because of concussions, fueling questions about his durability in an otherwise promising rookie season. He also had surgery on both shoulders at Georgia.
The following year, Floyd was placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury in November 2017. He has started 38 games and has 15.5 sacks, 23 tackles-for-loss and 32 quarterback hits overall.
The Bears also hired Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant, bringing back the former Minnesota Vikings head coach for a second stint in Chicago. Childress was a Bears consultant during the 2018 offseason and training camp, and before that spent five years in Kansas City alongside Matt Nagy, now the Chicago head coach.
Tessitore, McFarland return to ESPN's 'Monday Night' booth: ESPN's "Monday Night Football" will return to a two-man booth when it kicks off its 50th season later this year.
The network announced Wednesday that Joe Tessitore will be back doing play-by-play while Booger McFarland moves up to the booth after being a field-level analyst.
ESPN also announced that Lisa Salters will return for an eighth season as the sideline reporter after signing a multiyear extension.
Stephanie Druley, ESPN's executive vice president for event and studio production, said the chemistry between Tessitore and McFarland was the biggest reason for moving McFarland upstairs. Before "Monday Night Football", the two worked together when ESPN launched the SEC Network and had them on its Saturday pregame show.
Jason Witten, who was in the booth last season, decided in February to end his retirement and return to the Dallas Cowboys. Druley said ESPN reached out to Peyton Manning to check his interest, but nothing further resulted.