Prep cross country
LC girls win CP invitational title: Hannah Roth (20 minutes, 59.32 seconds) and Lillian Zubeck (21:00.09) finished third and fourth, respectively, Saturday to lead Lake Central to the Crown Point Invitational title at Lemon Lake Park. The Indians defeated the host Bulldogs 40-56 for the crown. Crown Point's Maddie Russin was the individual champion, finishing in 19:52.35. Crown Point's placed second in the boys event. Harrison defeated the Bulldogs 33-59 for the crown. The Raiders' Caleb Williams was the individual champion (16:32.83). Crown Point's Quinton Rock was the top local finisher, placing third (17:04.86).
Lowell's James wins Valley Cross Classic: Lowell's Karina James won the individual title at the Valley Cross Classic in Terre Haute. Her time of 18:28 was a personal record. She won the event by 13 seconds.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign outfielder Herzog: The RailCats signed outfielder Nick Herzog to his first American Association contract before Saturday’s series finale vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen. In order to make room for Herzog on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher River Carbone on irrevocable waivers. Herzog signed his first professional baseball contract with the Santa Fe Fuego of the PECOS following his senior season at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. In 25 games with the Fuego, Herzog slashed .356/.460/.685/1.145 with 23 runs, 26 hits, six doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, three stolen bases and eight hit by pitches. Herzog reached base safely in 21 of his 25 games and reached base safely in his last 10 games with Santa Fe. Carbone signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary before Friday’s game vs. Milwaukee and allowed three runs on six hits over four innings of relief in his pro debut. The right-hander retired nine of the last 10 hitters he faced, walked none and struck out four. On Friday, Colin Willis was had three doubles and a run scored, but the RailCats lost 7-2 to the Milkmen. Marcus Mooney also had a double.
Auto racing
Newgarden gets Pocono pole after rain wipes out qualifying: Josef Newgarden gets a kick out of anyone who considers the IndyCar championship race limited to two or three drivers. The 2017 series champion counts a field four or five deep all chasing him for first as the season winds down. Newgarden, first in the standings, took the pole at Pocono Raceway after rain washed out qualifying and set the field on points. Newgarden holds a 16-point lead over Alexander Rossi, who also starts Sunday's race on the front row. With four races left in the season, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud is 47 points back while reigning series champion Scott Dixon trails the leader by 62 points. The championship race is tight, the margin for error is thin and the stretch run starts at the 2 1/2-mile tri-oval track that has courted danger in recent seasons. Pressure? Bring it on. "I prefer to be in front," Newgarden said. "I think it's always better to be in the lead because then you can control it more so than chasing."