Pro basketball
Kawhi Leonard is the AP's male athlete of 2019: He was the "Fun Guy". The board man who got paid. He overcame injury to reclaim his rightful place as one of the very best basketball players on the planet. He conquered the NBA world for a second time, bringing a championship to Canada. And then he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, ready to start anew. “What it do, baby?” For Kawhi Leonard in 2019, there finally is an answer to his infamous question: He did everything, without talking much. Leonard is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019, comfortably winning a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. He becomes the fifth NBA player to win the award, joining Larry Bird (1986), three-time recipient Michael Jordan (1991 through 1993), three-time recipient LeBron James (2013, 2016, 2018) and Stephen Curry (2015). The award has been made annually since 1931, and Simone Biles was announced Thursday as the women's recipient for 2019. Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP for the second time, leading Toronto to its first championship — five years after he first smudged his fingerprints on both trophies with the San Antonio Spurs. He wound up leaving the Raptors in the summer for the Clippers, returning to his native Southern California and turning the historically woeful franchise into one of the top teams in the league. “The ride was fun,” Leonard said earlier this month on his return trip to Toronto, summing up his year with the Raptors. “I had a great time.”
By now, it’s no secret that Leonard is a man of few words.
He is not a man of few accomplishments.
He received more than twice as many points in the balloting as any of the other 18 vote-getters. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second, followed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis star Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
“Kawhi’s pretty steady,” said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Leonard’s former coach with the Spurs. “He’s not a big talker. He doesn’t try to find the limelight or anything like that. He’s just a good guy who wanted to be good.”
Girls basketball
Crown Point wins Hall of Fame title: Lilly Stoddard scored 20 points Friday as Crown Point defeated Penn 49-37 to win the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic title in New Castle. Dash Shaw added 10 points. In the semifinals, Crown Point defeated Salem 70-55. Jessica Carrothers had a team-high 27 points, while Shaw had 17.