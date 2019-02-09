Men's basketball
Lewis leads way for SSC: Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) had a game-high 26 points Saturday to lead NAIA Division II No. 4 South Suburban College to an 85-50 win over Blackhawk.
Malcolm Bell added 13 points for the Bulldogs (23-3). Chris Johnson had 10.
PNW drops GLIAC game at Davenport: Anthony Barnard had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds, but Purdue Northwest lost 86-69 to Davenport in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Frank Nunn and Tim Gilmore each scored 11 points.
Mallers scores 22 to lift Ball St. past W. Michigan: Kyle Mallers had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Ball State romped past Western Michigan 79-59 on Saturday.
Tayler Persons had 15 points for Ball St. (13-11, 4-7 Mid-American Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Brachen Hazen added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points for the home team.
Baldwin scores 18 to lift Butler over Georgetown: Kamar Baldwin had 18 points as Butler narrowly beat Georgetown 73-69 on Saturday.
Jordan Tucker had 15 points for Butler (14-10, 5-6 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Nate Fowler had three assists for the visitors.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated Butler 84-76 on Jan. 2. Butler takes on St. John's on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.
Ottey leads UIC over IUPUI: Marcus Ottey had 13 points and scored the winning layup with 26 seconds left as Illinois-Chicago beat IUPUI 76-75 on Saturday.
After Ottey's basket, the Jaguars had one shot blocked and missed two more on their final possession.
Jaylen Minnett had 20 points for the Jaguars (14-11, 6-6 Horizon League). Ahmed Ismail added 13 points. Evan Hall and Grant Weatherford both had 10 points.
Camron Justice, the Jaguars' leading scorer entering the matchup at 20 points per game, was held to only 6 points (2 of 10).
Women's basketball
Rubino lead IUN to win: Gina Rubino scored a careeer-high 23 points to lead NAIA No. 23-ranked Indiana Northwest to a 62-39 win over Silver Lake (Wisconsin).
Michelle Borgen had 16 points for the RedHawks (22-6), while Grayce Roach had 11.
PNW drains season-high 18 3-pointers in win: Purdue Northwest hit a season-high 18 three-pointers in an 80-63 GLIAC win over Davenport.
Kelli Damman had 23 points, including five 3s, to lead the Pride (3-18, 1-14). Bayley Goodman added 21 points -- all on 3s. Tayler Vauters added 16 points.
College softball
VU swept by No. 24 Mississippi State: Carly Trepanier was 2-for-4 with a run scored in one game, but No. 24 Mississippi State swept Valparaiso 8-3 and 10-0.
Alyssa Loza tossed a five-inning perfect game against the Crusaders (0-4).