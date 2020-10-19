SPORTS DIGEST: Locals make The Athletic 40 under 40 list

Basketball
Locals make The Athletic 40 under 40 list: Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High School) and Adam Amin (Valparaiso University) are two locals who are a part of The Athletic's 40 under 40 rising stars in men's college basketball. Hummel, who played at Purdue, works as an analyst at ESPN and the Big Ten Network. Amin does play-by-play for Fox Sports alongside his new gig with the Bulls. Also on the list are Jordan Cornette (Notre Dame), Brandon Gaudin (Butler), Travis Steele (Butler), Kerry Kenny (Purdue).
Pro hockey
'Doc' Emrick, beloved voice in US, retires: Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick announced his retirement Monday after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his doctorate in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. Emrick, 74, called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s and did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan with his wife, Joyce, and dogs nearby. “Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead," Emrick said in a video essay about his career. “I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship — the handshake line. ... I leave you with sincere thanks.” Emrick, a native of La Fontaine, was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 on the way to being a part of an estimated 3,750 professional games.
Pro baseball
Nationals hire Jim Hickey: The Nationals hired Jim Hickey on Monday as their pitching coach. Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. He has 15 years' experience as a pitching coach in the majors. Hickey was last a pitching coach in 2018 with the Cubs.
Auto racing
Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021: Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game. He was suspended in April for after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday. “The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future," Larson said.
