SPORTS DIGEST: Locals make The Athletic 40 under 40 list

Basketball

Locals make The Athletic 40 under 40 list: Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High School) and Adam Amin (Valparaiso University) are two locals who are a part of The Athletic's 40 under 40 rising stars in men's college basketball. Hummel, who played at Purdue, works as an analyst at ESPN and the Big Ten Network. Amin does play-by-play for Fox Sports alongside his new gig with the Bulls. Also on the list are Jordan Cornette (Notre Dame), Brandon Gaudin (Butler), Travis Steele (Butler), Kerry Kenny (Purdue).

Pro hockey

'Doc' Emrick, beloved voice in US, retires: Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick announced his retirement Monday after almost 50 years behind the microphone. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his doctorate in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States. Emrick, 74, called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s and did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan with his wife, Joyce, and dogs nearby. “Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead," Emrick said in a video essay about his career. “I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship — the handshake line. ... I leave you with sincere thanks.” Emrick, a native of La Fontaine, was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 on the way to being a part of an estimated 3,750 professional games.