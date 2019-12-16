Women's basketball
Louisville moves back up in poll: Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women's Top 25 rankings, which remained mostly unchanged Monday with many teams on break for exams. West Side grad Dana Evans leads the team in scoring (19 points per game) and total assists (41). Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State on Sunday. Only one game this past week involved a pair of ranked teams with Louisville edging 14th-ranked Kentucky. The Cardinals switched places with Baylor in this week's rankings.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks say Crawford will return as assistant in January: Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will remain suspended until Jan. 2 and then resume his duties after an investigation into his behavior in previous jobs. Several former players accused Crawford of physical and verbal abuse in recent weeks. Crawford on Monday apologized to Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O'Sullivan and Brent Sopel, who spoke publicly about the coach's actions. The team said did not condone Crawford's behavior but found through an investigation with independent legal assistance that the 1996 Stanley Cup-winning coach sought counseling in 2010 to address his actions and continues to undergo therapy today. Avery said Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season. Sopel said Crawford kicked him, choked him and grabbed the back of his jersey and pulled it back while with Vancouver. The issues with Crawford emerged after Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters resigned following accusations he directed racial slurs at a Nigerian-born player with one of Chicago’s minor league teams a decade ago. Others claimed Peters kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.
College football
LSU, Ohio State dominate AP All-America squads: No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters. The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.