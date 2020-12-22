SPORTS DIGEST: Lowell's Mantis, Noll's Blakely earn honors

Prep basketball

Lowell's Mantis, Noll's Blakely earn honors: Lowell's Christopher Mantis and Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely were respective District 1 winners for the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week. Mantis had a career-high 48 points in a 69-57 won Portage on Dec. 15. He was 18 of 32 from the field, a solid 5 of 12 from 3-point range, plus he shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Mantis, who remains uncommitted at this time, added 10 rebounds and five assists, plus he blocked a shot in the victory. Blakely scored 35 points in a 70-65 win over Highland on Dec. 15. She had three 3-pointers and added six free throws. She achieved a double-double with 10 steals, while adding six assists and three rebounds. She scored 32 in last Friday's 60-48 win over Greater South Shore Conference foe Lake Station. She had five 3-pointers and added seven rebound, three assists and three steals.