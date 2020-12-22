SPORTS DIGEST: Lowell's Mantis, Noll's Blakely earn honors

Prep basketball
Lowell's Mantis, Noll's Blakely earn honors: Lowell's Christopher Mantis and Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely were respective District 1 winners for the IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week. Mantis had a career-high 48 points in a 69-57 won Portage on Dec. 15. He was 18 of 32 from the field, a solid 5 of 12 from 3-point range, plus he shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Mantis, who remains uncommitted at this time, added 10 rebounds and five assists, plus he blocked a shot in the victory. Blakely scored 35 points in a 70-65 win over Highland on Dec. 15. She had three 3-pointers and added six free throws. She achieved a double-double with 10 steals, while adding six assists and three rebounds. She scored 32 in last Friday's 60-48 win over Greater South Shore Conference foe Lake Station. She had five 3-pointers and added seven rebound, three assists and three steals.
Basketball
Purdue's Keady, ND's Phelps on HOF ballot: Former coaches Gene Keady (Purdue) and Digger Phelps (Notre Dame) have been listed as 2021 candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Former Sixers guard and Bulls coach Doug Collins is also on the ballot. The class will be announced in April.
Pro baseball
Cubs claim Ervin off waivers: The Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week. The 28-year-old Ervin was selected by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He is a .247 hitter with 17 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 steals in 237 career games.
Men's basketball
Florida's Johnson to leave hospital: Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention. The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.” The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson's illness.
Women's golf
Symetra event scheduled for South Bend: The Symetra Tour's Four Winds Invitational will take place Aug. 13-15 at the South Bend Country Club. Kim Kaufman won the 2020 Four Winds Invitational, which was held last September at Blackthorn Golf Club.