SPORTS DIGEST: Loyola rolls past Murphy, Drake

Men's basketball

Women's basketball

Pro basketball

McDermott leads Pacers to win: Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Hawks. The Hawks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter as Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control of the game.

Pro tennis

Medvedev survives to advance: Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. All by himself. The fourth-seeded Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets, and his Australian Open third-round match against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic looked like it was going all the way. Medvedev won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0. Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips. Two women with titles already this year are through to the Round of 16. Top-ranked Ash Barty, who won the Yarra Valley Classic last week for a title in her first tournament back from almost 12 months on the sidelines, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4. Elise Mertens, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who won the Gippsland Trophy tuneup tournament last week, had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.