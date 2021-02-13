SPORTS DIGEST: Loyola rolls past Murphy, Drake

Men's basketball
Loyola routs Drake: A second-half onslaught propelled No. 22 Loyola Chicago to an 81-54 rout of Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake on Saturday. Tremell Murphy (Griffith) had nine points for the Bulldogs (19-2, 10-2).
IU Northwest falls to St. Ambrose: Jared Johnson had 16 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 81-72 to St. Ambrose. Jerron Tatum added 13 points for the RedHawks. Matrellian Gibson and Larry Lynch had 12 points each, while Jason Peace had 11.
Women's basketball
IUN loses to St. Ambrose: Michaela Schmidt had a game-high 22 points in Indiana Northwest's 51-48 loss to St. Ambrose.
Pro basketball
McDermott leads Pacers to win: Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Hawks. The Hawks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter as Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control of the game.
Pro tennis
Medvedev survives to advance: Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. All by himself. The fourth-seeded Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets, and his Australian Open third-round match against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic looked like it was going all the way. Medvedev won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0. Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips. Two women with titles already this year are through to the Round of 16. Top-ranked Ash Barty, who won the Yarra Valley Classic last week for a title in her first tournament back from almost 12 months on the sidelines, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4. Elise Mertens, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who won the Gippsland Trophy tuneup tournament last week, had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.
Pro golf
Late eagle stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble: One swing put Jordan Spieth closer than ever to ending a long and mystifying slump, and served as a reminder that he still has a long road ahead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Two shots behind with three holes to play Saturday, Spieth holed out with an 8-iron from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole, the start of a stunning turnaround that sent him to a 1-under 71 and a two-shot lead going into the final round. Daniel Berger helped out by going from a share of the lead to two shots behind when his tee shot on the par-5 18th was out-of-bounds by mere inches and led to a double bogey.
Auto racing
Cindric starts new season with win: Austin Cindric opened his Xfinity Series title defense with a Saturday night victory at Daytona International Speedway that could count as the biggest of his blossoming career. Cindric got a push to the lead at the start of two-lap overtime from AJ Allmendinger that gave him control of the race. Cindric jumped up to the top line in his No. 22 Ford in front of Harrison Burton, who in turn tried to dart below Cindric but Cindric threw a block. His victory was a continuation of where Cindric left things in November, when he snapped a 13-race losing streak to win the season finale and the Xfinity title.