MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Manaea fans 10 as A's win: Andrean graduate Sean Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday. "I'm trying to throw hard again but if it's not there, it's more about the conviction that I have with my pitches," Manaea said. "I got a couple swings and misses with 89 mph. If that's what it takes then that's what I've got. I can't be greedy and be upset that I'm not throwing 95, 97." Manaea (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Sept. 1, his first big league outing since winning at Minnesota on Aug. 24 last year.
PRO BASKETBALL
Delle Donne's big day helps Mystics beat Sky: Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, making WNBA history along the way, and the regular-season champion Washington Mystics raced past the Chicago Sky 100-86 on Sunday. She became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field (220 of 427), 40% from 3-point range (52 of 121) and 90% from the foul line (114 of 117). The Sky (20-14) are the No. 5 playoff seed and play No. 8 Phoenix at home on Wednesday in the single-elimination opening round of the playoffs. Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot had six assists to become the first player in league history to reach 300 in a season, which she did exactly.
Fever's Mitchell has record day: Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever set a WNBA record with nine three-pointers en route to a franchise-record 38 points in a 104-76 win over visiting Connecticut Sunday on the final day of the regular season. Teaira McCowan added 17 points for the Fever, which finished 13-21.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VU women fall in overtime: Canisius' Luca Fahmer scored on a header in the final minute of the second overtime period, giving the Golden Griffins a 1-0 win over Valparaiso Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y. It was the fourth 1-0 loss of the season for the Crusaders (0-5-1).
PRO GOLF
Americans rally to win Walker Cup: John Pak completed a perfect week and John Augenstein delivered the clinching point as the American rallied from a two-point deficit Sunday and won the Walker Cup for the first time away from home in 12 years. Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. ... Paul Casey of England won on the European Tour for the first time in five years when he closed with a 6-under 66 for a 274 total and a one-shot victory in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany.
AROUND THE HORN
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, coach Mark Stoops said. ... South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced quarterback Jake Bentley will have season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot.