SPORTS DIGEST: Marian Catholic grad earns Big Ten award

Harbaugh calls Franklin 'ringleader' in scuffle: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin’s claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem when the teams exchanged heated words at halftime of Michigan's lopsided win over Penn State.

Jets lose one RB, trade for another: New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday. Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps that will require surgery. He was also hurt in the second quarter. He has started at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his two NFL seasons. Also, Monday, the Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville for running back for James Robinson, according to an AP source. Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the running back has been dealing with “lower-body issues, mostly in his knees right now."