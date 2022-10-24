SPORTS DIGEST: Marian Catholic grad earns Big Ten award

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Marian Catholic grad honored: Northwestern senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, a Marian Catholic grad, was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday. Thomas-Ailara averaged 5.57 points and 5.29 kills per set in conference road wins over Rutgers and Maryland. It's her second Big Ten Player of the Week award this season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Dawson, Bartholomew recognized: Two Valparaiso Beacons received Pioneer Football League player of the week honors — Aaron Dawson on offense and Brian Bartholomew on special teams. Dawson ran for 241 yards, the best effort by a Valpo player in 10 years, and a pair of touchdowns in a win against Morehead State. Bartholomew was 4 for 4 on conversions and made field goals of 26 and 48 yards.
Harbaugh calls Franklin 'ringleader' in scuffle: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin’s claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem when the teams exchanged heated words at halftime of Michigan's lopsided win over Penn State.
PRO FOOTBALL
Jets lose one RB, trade for another: New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday. Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps that will require surgery. He was also hurt in the second quarter. He has started at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his two NFL seasons. Also, Monday, the Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville for running back for James Robinson, according to an AP source. Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the running back has been dealing with “lower-body issues, mostly in his knees right now."