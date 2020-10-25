SPORTS DIGEST: Marian Catholic outfielder Donovan McIntyre commits to Kent State

Arizona receives notice of allegations: Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the violations have not been publicly released. The Athletic first reported the violations Sunday, citing a letter sent to the NCAA by Arizona's outside counsel, Paul Kelly. Kelly also requested the school’s case be referred to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. Women's swimming and diving coach Augie Busch also was accused of lack of head coach control. Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence in 2019. Miller faced allegations in two federal trials following the FBI investigation and was asked about the school receiving notice during a media availability last week. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.