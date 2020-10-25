 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Marian Catholic outfielder Donovan McIntyre commits to Kent State
SPORTS DIGEST: Marian Catholic outfielder Donovan McIntyre commits to Kent State

Baseball stock
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Marian’s McIntyre commits: Marian Catholic senior outfielder Donovan McIntyre announced his commitment to Kent State on Twitter. McIntyre, who also plays for the White Sox ACE travel program, is the fourth Spartans senior to commit to a Division I school. He joins pitcher Tyler Fullman (Michigan), outfielder Eddie King Jr. (Louisville) and shortstop Jaylon Nauden (Butler).

WOMEN'S BOWLING

Crusaders finish fifth in first tournament: Valparaiso won its last two matches on Sunday to finish fifth in the season-opening Bearcat Hammer Open. Freshman Addy Bates was 10th among individuals with a six-game average of 187.3. Sophomore Alexis Roof was 15th with a 184.3 average.

AUTO RACING

Newgarden's win can't deny Dixon's sixth title: Scott Dixon controlled his own fate and simply needed a smooth Sunday drive to win a sixth IndyCar championship. He was a tactician as he followed Josef Newgarden around the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. So long as he kept Newgarden in his sight, Dixon would yank the crown away from the American and add another milestone to his illustrious career. Newgarden won the season finale, using a spectacular two-car pass for the lead in a valiant effort to win a second consecutive title. Winning was not enough, though, to deny Dixon his coronation. Dixon stealthily finished third in an easy drive to another title.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin QB Mertz positive for COVID-19: Last Friday, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz announced his arrival as one of the Big Ten’s new stars by completing 20 of 21 passes and throwing five touchdowns in a victory over Illinois. Before the weekend was over, he had tested positive for COVID-19 via the league’s daily rapid antigen testing, according to the Wisconsin State Journal and other reports. Per the Big Ten’s COVID-19 protocol, Mertz now awaits the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the rapid test result. If that comes back positive, Mertz must miss a minimum of 21 days. That would keep him out of the Badgers' upcoming games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan. Wisconsin is already playing without returning starting quarterback Jack Coan, who is rehabbing after surgery to repair a foot injury. The Big Ten protocol also means Mertz may not miss any games, if the PCR test comes back negative. Alabama coach Nick Saban notably tested positive via a rapid test earlier this month, but was able to coach against Georgia in person later that week when subsequent tests came back negative. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm did not attend his team’s home victory over Iowa on Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Boilermakers were also without their special teams coordinator and some support personnel due to testing or contact tracing.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Arizona receives notice of allegations: Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the violations have not been publicly released. The Athletic first reported the violations Sunday, citing a letter sent to the NCAA by Arizona's outside counsel, Paul Kelly. Kelly also requested the school’s case be referred to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. Women's swimming and diving coach Augie Busch also was accused of lack of head coach control. Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence in 2019. Miller faced allegations in two federal trials following the FBI investigation and was asked about the school receiving notice during a media availability last week. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.

