SPORTS DIGEST: White Sox manager La Russa charged with DUI:

Pro baseball
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI: White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but charges were filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa's hiring was announced by the White Sox. There is no attorney listed for La Russa on the website. White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired. "Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time,” Reifert said Monday night in an email. La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. “I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again,” La Russa said at the time. La Russa was hired by Chicago in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was let go in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, who is friends with team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.
College baseball
Marik named to NWI Oilmen staff: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have added TJ Marik to the staff. He will coordinate the team’s recruiting efforts while also serving as an assistant coach under manager Chris Cunningham. Marik is an assistant coach at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., where he works under head coach Adam Enright, who was on the Oilmen coaching staff for seven seasons including four years as manager and is the winningest manager in franchise history. Marik’s college coaching career also includes stops at Saint Leo University and Roosevelt University. He was the head coach of Top Tier Baseball LLC from May 2018 to June 2019 and has prior summer baseball experience as an assistant coach for the Rockford Rivets of the Northwoods League during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
College football
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after celebration: Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson. The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish's 47-40 win in South Bend, Indiana, over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down. All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn't specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings" over the weekend.If a student is exposed or tests positive, they will be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. If students don’t complete the mandatory coronavirus test — or if they leave before they receive their test results — they will be prevented from registering for classes, university officials said. The campus has also introduced a zero-tolerance rule for gatherings that do not follow safety guidelines. Any student hosting a large gathering will face “severe sanctions.”
Men's basketball
Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time: Just about the only thing Gonzaga has left to accomplish under Mark Few is win a national championship. The 'Zags scratched another first off the list Monday: They will open the season at No. 1. Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, the Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel. That was just enough to edge Baylor (24 first-place vote) by a single point for the top spot in the preseason poll heading toward the delayed Nov. 25 start of the season. The Bears, who also have their highest preseason ranking, spent five weeks at No. 1 last season and only lost one starter in big man Freddie Gillespie. But Scott Drew, a former coach at Valparaiso, could have the nation's best backcourt in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, the best defender in Mark Vital and depth behind top-100 recruit L.J. Cryer and transfer Adam Flagler. “I think it starts with experience,” Drew said. “Whenever you return a lot of players that were successful, in a season that got moved back and a short summer, you’re definitely benefited from having guys that have college experience.” LSU was the first team outside the rankings, followed by Memphis, Florida, Alabama and Indiana.
