All-State teams released: The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams on Wednesday and it featured plenty of familiar faces from around the Region. The Supreme 15 team featured Valparaiso’s Mason Jones, Crown Point’s AJ Lux, Munster’s Brandon Trilli and 21st Century’s Ashton Williamson. Michigan City’s Jamie Hodges Jr. and Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods were named to the Large School All-State team. Marquette Catholic’s Lukas Balling was named to the Small School All-State team. Lake Station’s Armoni Gonzalez and Willie Miller, Marquette Catholic’s Jason Kobe, 21st Century’s DJ Moss and Illiana Christian’s Luke Van Essen were named as honorable mentions. The Chesterton pair of Tyler Parrish and Justin Sims were named to the underclass Supreme 15 team. Munster’s David Cundiff and East Chicago Central’s Dominique Murphy were named to the underclass Large School All-State team. Morgan Township’s Keagan Holder was named to the Small School iteration. Michigan City’s Allen Briggs, Portage’s Garrett Clark, Hebron’s Landen Hale, Hammond Central’s Matthew King, Hanover Central’s Brad Rohde, Valparaiso’s Jack Smiley, Lake Central’s Jacob Smith, Kankakee Valley’s Camden Webster, Portage’s Michael Wellman and 21st Century’s Lemetrius Williams were named as honorable mentions.

Smith to be honored: Gary’s Early Smith Jr. is set to be honored with the second annual Ray Crowe Award at halftime of the Class 3A boys basketball state final in Indianapolis on Saturday. “The IHSAA annually presents this award to an individual on the merits of their achievements, civic contributions, and community legacy, and who exemplifies the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, and moral character,” the press release read. The Roosevelt graduate worked in Gary schools for 56 years before retiring in 2013 as the city athletic director. Smith coached at Tolleston, Froebel, West Side, Emerson and Lew Wallace high schools during his career and was the first African-American head coach at Froebel, Emerson and Lew Wallace.