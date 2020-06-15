SPORTS DIGEST: Mathis to enter Colts' Ring of Honor

Pro football

Mathis to enter Colts' Ring of Honor: The Colts will add career sacks leader Robert Mathis to their Ring of Honor this year. The team announced Monday the induction ceremony will take place Nov. 22 when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers. Mathis played his entire 14-season NFL career in Indianapolis and was best known for his chop to jar balls loose from quarterbacks. He finished his career with a franchise-record 123 sacks, 17th all-time, and a league-record 47 strip sacks. He was the inaugural Deacon Jones Award winner in 2013 and was named an All-Pro that season after leading the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks.