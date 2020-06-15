SPORTS DIGEST: Mathis to enter Colts' Ring of Honor

Pro football
Mathis to enter Colts' Ring of Honor: The Colts will add career sacks leader Robert Mathis to their Ring of Honor this year. The team announced Monday the induction ceremony will take place Nov. 22 when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers. Mathis played his entire 14-season NFL career in Indianapolis and was best known for his chop to jar balls loose from quarterbacks. He finished his career with a franchise-record 123 sacks, 17th all-time, and a league-record 47 strip sacks. He was the inaugural Deacon Jones Award winner in 2013 and was named an All-Pro that season after leading the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks.
Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss Elliott's diagnosis publicly. The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.
Pro golf
PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans: The silence that greeted the return of the PGA Tour at Colonial will be a familiar sound for the first major of the year. The PGA of America has submitted plans to hold the PGA Championship at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports public health officials have approved it. An announcement was pending approval by San Francisco officials and was expected as early as Tuesday.
