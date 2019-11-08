WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
McCarthy leads VU rally: Peyton McCarthy had 25 kills Friday help Valparaiso rally past Southern Illinois 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-12, 15-11 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Jillian Grant added 12 kills and 12 digs for the Crusaders (11-16, 6-7). Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) had 55 assists and 14 digs, while teammate Rylee Cookerly had 25 digs.
WOMEN'S BOWLING
VU sweeps baker play at Warhawk Classic: For the second straight Friday, Valparaiso opened a tournament with a perfect first day of competition, which included two top-20 wins in a 5-0 day in baker format to kick off the Warhawk Classic in Madison, Wisconsin. The Crusaders defeated No. 10 Whitewater 843-810 and also defeated No. 18 Maryville 903-834. Through five matches, Valpo has tallied 4,534 pins, good for third place.
PRO HOCKEY
Kane leads Blackhawks to win: The Blackhawks returned to home ice and got back to basics against one of the NHL's most improved teams. Patrick Kane had a power-play goal and two assists, and Chicago beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night. Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Shaw scored in the first period, and Dylan Strome had three assists as the Blackhawks dealt Vancouver its first regulation loss since Oct. 19 at New Jersey. David Kampf and Brandon Saad added empty-netters as Chicago struck early and effectively managed a lead following a 1-2-1 road trip. The Blackhawks (5-7-3) have scuffled early but were in control during most of this one. Corey Crawford, who made 36 saves, was sharp when the Canucks got close.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State star DE Young sits after taking loan: Ohio State announced Friday it will not play star defensive end Chase Young against Maryland on Saturday amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a "family friend." Ohio State said only that Young was being held out because of a "possible NCAA issue from last year" the athletic department is "looking into." Young, however, took to Twitter a short time later. "I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I've known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU," he wrote on his verified Twitter account Friday morning. "I repaid it in full last summer and I'm working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Top prospect Wisemen to fight NCAA's ineligible ruling: Memphis center James Wiseman has a temporary restraining order to play while the heralded freshman fights an NCAA ruling that he's ineligible to play for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. Memphis issued a statement Friday, less than an hour before the No. 14 Tigers played Illinois-Chicago, saying it is working with NCAA staff to fully restore Wiseman's eligibility.