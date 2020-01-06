Pro football
McCarthy tabbed for Cowboys post: Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott. McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday. McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9 1/2 seasons. Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week. Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018. McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Women's tennis
Bertino added to VU roster: Mia Bertino (Lockport, Illinois) has been added to Valparaiso's roster. Bertino played varsity No. 1 singles all of her prep career at Joliet Catholic Academy, including a 2019 campaign that featured a flawless 28-0 regular season record. She was a varsity tennis captain as a junior and senior and was selected as the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019. A three-time IHSA sectional champion, Bertino earned a fifth-place medal at the 2019 IHSA State Tennis Tournament. She led the team to a second-place finish at state as a freshman in 2016 and was a member of the all-state Class A tennis team all four years.
Women's basketball
UConn women remain at No. 1: UConn cruised to two more conference victories and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll to start 2020. The Huskies received 19 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers stayed No. 3 and were followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor. The Bears will play at Connecticut on Thursday — the first of three marquee matchups for the Huskies over the next month. UConn, which beat Wichita State and SMU last week, also plays Tennessee and Oregon, as well as having an exhibition game against the USA Basketball national team. Louisville and West Side grad Dana Evans was No. 7, with UCLA jumping two spots to No. 8 after the Bruins beat previously undefeated Arizona on Sunday.
College football
Louisiana wins LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis combined for 308 yards Monday to lead the Rajin Cajuns to a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) to win the LendingTree Bowl. Lewis threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana (11-3). Brett Gabbert threw for 248 yards for the RedHawks (8-6).