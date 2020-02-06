SPORTS DIGEST: McGee defends IBF title Saturday

Pro boxing
McGee defends IBF title Saturday: IBF champion and Gary native Mary McGee will face Deanha Hobbs during Saturday's Triple Crown International Showdown at the Hammond Civic Center. McGee's bout is the main event. Tickets on sale at ticketmee.com.
Preps
Marian trio make college commitments: Three Marian Catholic athletes have made their college commitments. The list includes Eli Barnes (Trinity International, football), Bryce Jackson (Sioux Falls, football) and Kevin Johnson (Illinois Wesleyan, football and volleyball).
Pro football
Colts add three assistants: Colts coach Frank Reich added three assistant coaches to his staff Thursday and reassigned two others. The Colts announced the hiring of Brian Baker as defensive line coach, Mike Groh as receivers coach and Tyler Boyles as assistant to the head coach. Kevin Patullo, the receivers coach the last two seasons, will now become the Colts' passing game specialist. And Parks Frazier takes over as offensive quality control coach after serving as Reich's assistant in 2018 and 2019.
Pro golf
Nick Taylor leads at Pebble Beach: Nick Taylor opened with an eagle, closed with two birdies and made a gorgeous day feel even better with an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula that gave him the lead Thursday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Most of the interest over three courses in the rotation was at Spyglass Hill, which featured Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, along with five NFL quarterbacks that included Peyton Manning and his recently retired brother, Eli. Taylor went about his business quietly, and most effectively. Starting on the back nine at Monterey Peninsula, with a chilly breeze at his back, he hit 4-iron to a back pin that settled 4 feet away for an eagle, ht 3-iron out of the rough for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and knew he was playing well when he hit 4-iron to 10 feet on the first hole, a 495-yard par 4 that feels even longer when the air is cold at sea level. Better still was the finish — a 5-iron back toward the ocean to 5 feet, and then a wind-aided 3-iron from 240 yards on a back tee he had never seen to 20 feet.
Sagstrom shares Vic Open lead with Kang: Madelene Sagstrom shares the lead with Haeji Kang after shooting a 65 in the opening round of the LPGA-sanctioned Vic Open. English veteran Laura Davies, who played in the same group with Sagstrom, played her first competitive round in six months due to her mother's illness and shot a 6-under 67. The tournament features male and female pros teeing off in alternate groups on two courses. The 56-year-old Davies played the Creek course at the 13th Beach Golf Links. She birdied five of seven holes on her final nine — the front nine — but bogeyed her second-last to fall behind the leaders. Kang is familiar with Australian conditions after spending a large part of her teenage years on Queensland state's Gold Coast.