SPORTS DIGEST: MCL announces schedule changes

Pro golf

Ko surges to 4-shot lead: With two late birdies, Lydia Ko had a 3-under 68 and doubled her lead in the Marathon Classic, four shots ahead as the former No. 1 player goes for her first LPGA victory in two years. Ko has gone 44 tournaments worldwide since her last victory. Danielle Kang , who won last week at nearby Inverness Club, had a 70 and was four shots behind. Kang got within two shots of the lead with a birdie on the par-3 14th, but she bogeyed the next and picked up one birdie on the final two holes, both of them par 5s. Ko, meanwhile, birdied the 16th and 17th and finished four ahead. Ko was at 16-under 197.

Auto racing

Cindric wins again at Road America: Austin Cindric won a race that drove him to tears, though not in the way you might expect. He waited through a lightning delay Saturday at Road America and dealt with numerous caution flags on his way to his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races. But the biggest obstacle of all might have been underneath his right eyelid. “I’m sorry if I’m blinking a lot, but I got something in my eye halfway through the race, and it hurt so bad,” Cindric said as he kept wiping his eye during his post-race Zoom session. “I’ve been blinking like the entire last hour.” Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.