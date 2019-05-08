Boys track
Merrillville wins DAC meet: Devon Davis (200 meters), Jaylen Glass (pole vault) and Armani Glass (long jump) each won individual events Wednesday to lead Merrillville to the Duneland Athletic Conference meet crown.
The Pirates defeated Portage 136-100 for the title. Crown Point was third (80), Chesterton fourth (78) and host Lake Central was fifth (66).
Portage's Trey Sebben won the 110 and 300-meter hurdle titles and he helped the Indians win the 400 relay.
LaPorte's Cole Raymond won the 1,600, teammate Mitchell Gits won the 3,200 and the duo combined to help the Slicers win the 3,200 relay.
Jordan Anderson of Valparaiso won the high jump, while the Vikings also won the 1,600 relay.
Michigan City's Ryan Stefanski won the shot put, while teammate Justin Wozniak won discus.
Chesterton's Dimitri Nicholson won the 100. Crown Point's Mattew Hanlon won the 400. Lake Central's Isaac Beatty won the 800.
College baseball
PNW to face Wayne State in GLIAC tourney: Purdue Northwest makes its initial Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearance with a game against Wayne State on Thursday.
Title game is set 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
NWI Oilmen add to roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen added 11 players to their roster. The list includes four locals: pitchers Jacob Anderson (Munster), Zack Dobos (Lake Central), Mike Madura (Munster) and Randall Perrin (TF South).
Also, five PNW players named to All-GLIAC Teams. Sophomore Kevin McCune (Andrean), freshman Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) and sophomore Chad Patrick (Hebron) were named to the second team. Sophomore Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) and junior Hunter Thorn (Portage) were both named to the Honorable Mention team.
Women's basketball
Franklin joins Valparaiso coaching staff: One of the best players to ever wear a Valpo uniform is coming home.
After rewriting the record books during her accomplished playing career from 2014-2018, Dani Franklin has joined the Valparaiso University women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach under head coach Mary Evans.
The former Valpo standout returns to her alma mater after spending the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant at Mercer University under veteran head coach Susie Gardner.
Franklin finished in the Top 10 in program history in 12 statistical categories, including second in points with 1,721 and fifth in rebounds with 713.
Pro baseball
Puzzle piece RailCats jersey presale underway: The RailCats and AccessAbilities Inc are proud to partner for a special Sensory Game at 6:10 p.m. July 13.
The RailCats will wear a special puzzle piece jersey presented by AccessAbilities Inc during the game. Fans can purchase this jersey, in advance, for $125 and can choose to have their name on the back of the jersey. Sales are EXTREMELY LIMITED and based on availability.
Fans can purchase these jerseys by calling 219-882-2255 and speaking with David Kerr, Director of Marketing and Promotions.
Tickets to the Sensory Game are available at railcatsbaseball.com or by calling the Box Office at 219-882-2255.
Around the horn
Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham rallied to beat Ajax 3-2 and reach its first Champions League final.