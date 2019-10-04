Boys tennis
Merrillville edges host Hobart for sectional title: Noah Terpstra won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles Friday to help Merrillville edge host Hobart 3-2 for the sectional title. Teammate Benzi Corrales won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, while the No. 2 doubles team of Matthew Sahagun and Ronald Greene Jr. won 6-4, 6-1. Hobart's No. 1 doubles team of Chad Tomaga and Nick Kolopanis won 6-3, 6-4. The Brickies' Max Jancich won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Women's tennis
VU's Sysouvanh advances to MVC semifinals: Valparaiso's Dao Sysouvanh advanced to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Waterloo, Iowa. Sysouvanh won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 over Drake's Megan Webb in the first round at No. 6 singles. She's the lone VU player to advance to the semifinals.
Men's basketball
VU announces broadcast schedule: Valparaiso will have at least two nationally televised games this season, including a 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 game at Missouri State on the CBS Sports Network and a Feb. 9 game at Loyola on either ESPNU or CBS Sports Network with the network determination to be made 21 days prior to competition. If the game is on CBS Sports Network, it will start at 1 p.m., while an ESPNU selection would call for a 3 p.m. tip time. All Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball games on the final day of the regular season (Feb. 29) will be considered in the wildcard selection process for clearance on CBS Sports Network (1 p.m.) or ESPN2 (5 p.m.). If Valpo’s game at Indiana State that day is not selected for either TV outlet, it will be broadcast on either ESPN3 or ESPN-plus. Those selections will also be made 21 days prior to competition. In addition, three Valpo games will be aired regionally on the MVC TV Network: 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Saint Louis, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 vs. Evansville and 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Illinois State. Those games will air on NBC Sports Chicago. Home games vs. Loyola (7 p.m. Dec. 30), Indiana State (7 p.m. Jan. 18) plus plus a 6 p.m. road game against Evansville on Jan. 4 will be broadcast on ESPN3 or ESPN+ with conference-assigned broadcasters. The remaining Valpo regular-season home games and conference road games will be shown on either ESPN3 or ESPN-plus with school-assigned broadcast talent.
Pro basketball
Pacers win in India: T.J. Warren hit the shot that put the Pacers ahead for good with 1:03 remaining, and Indiana beat the Kings 132-131 in overtime on Friday in the first NBA game ever played in India. Warren scored 30 points for Indiana, Domantas Sabonis scored 21 and Malcolm Brogdon had 14 assists for the Pacers — who rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit and outscored the Kings 7-0 in the final 73 seconds of regulation just to force overtime. Jeremy Lamb added 20 for Indiana, which won despite never holding a lead in the final three quarters of regulation. The Pacers and Kings will play again in India Saturday.