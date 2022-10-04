SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville football moves up to No. 1 in 5A

PREP FOOTBALL

Merrillville atop Class 5A AP poll: Merrillville moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Class 5A in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Pirates (6-1) replaced Mishawaka (6-1), which dropped to No. 5 after losing to NorthWood. Elsewhere, Crown Point (7-0) moved up one spot to No. 7 in 6A, Valparaiso (4-3) fell one place to No. 10 in 5A, Hanover Central (7-0) remained sixth in 3A and Andrean (5-2) held steady at No. 2 in 2A. Also, Calumet received votes in 3A.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's Valley opener to air nationally: Valparaiso men's basketball's Missouri Valley Conference opener Dec. 1 at Belmont will air on ESPNU, it was announced Tuesday. Tip-off for the game is set for 7 p.m. Also, the Beacons revealed more details of their nonconference schedule. Valpo will play South Dakota State at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and James Madison at 11 a.m. Nov. 27 in the Savannah (Georgia) Invitational. The Beacons also added a game at Samford on Nov. 23.

PRO HOCKEY

Hawks send Reichel to Rockford: The Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phillips and Jakub Galvas also were assigned to Rockford.

PRO FOOTBALL

Taylor's status uncertain for Colts: The Colts may wait until pregame warmups at Denver to make a decision about Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. He also was limited in last week's practice by a toe injury, but coach Frank Reich says there's more concern about the ankle. Taylor told reporters he intends to use warmups as a test. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis both have been ruled out after entering the concussion protocol. Reich says Leonard also suffered a fractured nose Sunday.

AUTO RACING

Bowman, Ware to miss Charlotte race: Alex Bowman and Cody Shane Ware will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race because of injuries suffered driving the new Next Gen car. Bowman will miss a second consecutive race with a concussion. Ware said he’s skipping Sunday’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway because his broken right foot can’t handle the demands of a road-course race. Kurt Busch has missed 11 consecutive races with a concussion. Bowman and Busch missed Sunday’s race with injuries suffered in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman suffered a concussion in a crash at Texas. NASCAR on Wednesday plans to crash-test some computer models of changes that can be made to the rear of the Next Gen car, which drivers have complained is too stiff and causing injuries from what used to be routine accidents.