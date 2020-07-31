You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville native Gregg Popovich among 3 to stand during national anthem at NBA restart
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville native Gregg Popovich among 3 to stand during national anthem at NBA restart

{{featured_button_text}}

PRO BASKETBALL

Popovich, Isaac stand for anthem: Jonathan Isaac stood, and stood out. And later Friday, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon did the same. Most players and coaches, but not all, are kneeling while prerecorded versions of the national anthem are being played at the restarted NBA season. Isaac became the first player to not kneel when he stood before he and the Orlando Magic played the Brooklyn Nets. In a later game, Popovich — a Merrillville native who graduated from the United States Air Force Academy, and coach of USA Basketball's national team in addition to his longtime duties as head coach in San Antonio — stood with his arms at his sides before the Spurs played Sacramento. Hammon, one of Popovich's assistant coaches, also stood. She draped one arm over the shoulders of Spurs assistant Will Hardy, kneeling to her right, and the other over veteran San Antonio guard Patty Mills, kneeling to her left. Popovich and Hammon both wore “Black Lives Matter" T-shirts, as almost all players and coaches have for warm-ups and the anthem. Isaac did not wear the shirt. He wore his white Orlando jersey instead, standing with his hands behind his back, the ordained minister praying silently as the song played.

Sabally's double-double, late block sealed win over Fever: Satou Sabally had season highs of 23 points and 17 rebounds and made critical plays down the stretch as the Dallas Wings overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Fever 76-73 on Friday night. Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points and Kayla Thornton added 11 for the Wings (2-1). Candice Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (1-2) with 11 points apiece. Tiffany Mitchell missed a potential tying 3-pointer that was tightly contested by Sabally at the buzzer.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen strike early and often in win: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen and Joliet Generals traded runs through the first three innings but a RBI double by NWI's Tre Hondras in the fourth gave the Oilmen a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-3 win. The win gives the Oilmen a half-game lead over DuPage County, which beat the MCL Minutemen 5-1 Friday, in the Midwest Collegiate League standings.

PRO BASEBALL

Engel, Keuchel lead White Sox to win: Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning Friday night, and that was all the offense the Chicago White Sox needed in a 3-2 win over Kansas City that spoiled the Royals' home opener. Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity. Kuechel (2-0) worked out of trouble seemingly the entire game. He retired the Royals in order in only one inning, and allowed just two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts