SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville native Gregg Popovich among 3 to stand during national anthem at NBA restart

PRO BASKETBALL

Popovich, Isaac stand for anthem: Jonathan Isaac stood, and stood out. And later Friday, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon did the same. Most players and coaches, but not all, are kneeling while prerecorded versions of the national anthem are being played at the restarted NBA season. Isaac became the first player to not kneel when he stood before he and the Orlando Magic played the Brooklyn Nets. In a later game, Popovich — a Merrillville native who graduated from the United States Air Force Academy, and coach of USA Basketball's national team in addition to his longtime duties as head coach in San Antonio — stood with his arms at his sides before the Spurs played Sacramento. Hammon, one of Popovich's assistant coaches, also stood. She draped one arm over the shoulders of Spurs assistant Will Hardy, kneeling to her right, and the other over veteran San Antonio guard Patty Mills, kneeling to her left. Popovich and Hammon both wore “Black Lives Matter" T-shirts, as almost all players and coaches have for warm-ups and the anthem. Isaac did not wear the shirt. He wore his white Orlando jersey instead, standing with his hands behind his back, the ordained minister praying silently as the song played.