SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville to play defending Class 3A state champ

Prep football

Merrillville to play defending Class 3A state champ: Merrillville is heading to the state capital. Since the Pirates are unable to host Valparaiso in Week 7 due to the Vikings’ junior varsity and varsity teams being shut down because of COVID-19, Merrillville will now travel to Indianapolis and play at Chatard on Oct. 2. The Trojans are the defending Class 3A state champion and were ranked as the No. 1 Class 3A team in Indiana in the latest Associated Press poll. The Pirates came in at No. 3 in Class 6A. Chatard, which is 4-1, suffered its only loss at home against Class 5A Cathedral in Week 4. Merrillville is 5-0 and has scored 40 or more points three times this season. Wide receivers JoJo Johnson and Marcus Hardy Jr., and running back Lavarion Logan highlight the Pirates’ explosive offense.

Pro football

Chargers place Ingram on IR: The Los Angeles Chargers will be without two of their starting defensive linemen for at least the next three games after placing defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve Saturday. Ingram practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but did not go Friday due to a knee injury. Ingram and Joey Bosa have combined to form one of the league's top pass rushing duos in recent years, but Bosa could be drawing more double teams after recording two sacks in the first two games. Jones suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City. Uchenna Nwosu is expected to start in place of Ingram for Sunday's game against Carolina while Jerry Tillery, last year's first-round pick, would get the call for Jones. The team also placed linebacker Asmar Bilal on IR. The Chargers have promoted guard Ryan Groy, linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the roster. They also activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad for Sunday's game.