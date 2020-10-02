SPORTS DIGEST: Merrillville wins sectional title

Boys tennis

Pro golf

Hataoka takes lead in Shoprite: Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Shoprite LPGA Classic. Hataoka. the 21-year-old Japanese player with three LPGA Tour victories, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Seaview’s Bay Course. She hit her approach to 4 feet on 17, and chipped to 3 feet on 18. “I wasn’t striking the ball as well as yesterday, but I was able to convert my birdie chances where I wanted to and that was good,” Hataoka said. “Today wasn’t about making long putts. It was more like converting the small chances I had.” Mi Hyang Lee , tied for the first-round lead with Lauren Stephenson after a 63, was a stroke back with Mel Reid after a 69. Reid shot a 64.

Auto racing

Meyer Shank Racing adds Liberty Media to help expand team: Michael Shank's race team will be expanding again next season. On Friday, the co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing announced Liberty Media has made an investment in the Ohio-based team, which will help fund its IndyCar operations as well as its recently announced multi-year program with the Acura DPi series. “We have worked to build our IMSA and IndyCar racing programs step by step and this is another big progression for our organization to have Liberty Media make an equity investment in MSR,” Shank said. “The investment by Liberty Media will enable us to continue to build and develop our programs.” The deal came just hours before the IndyCar Series held the first of two weekend races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. England's Jack Harvey, who drives the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank, qualified sixth. Shank's budding team has been steadily ramping up its operations since shifting its focus to sports cars and Indy cars. It won the 2019 IMSA team and driver titles and this is the first year it has fielded a full-time IndyCar team.