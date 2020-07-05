SPORTS DIGEST: Michael Machnic's slam lifts Oilmen to rout of Generals

COLLEGE SPORTS

Kansas State players protest over student's Floyd tweet: Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration's promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle. In late June — one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck — Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” The tweet led to an uproar among students, with several football players and other athletes threatening to boycott if the university didn't take any action. The school responded last week by launching a diversity and education fund. Among other initiatives, Kansas State also promised that athletes, coaches and staff would undergo mandatory diversity and inclusion training that includes monthly town hall sessions; redouble efforts to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds for staff and coaching positions; utilize home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement; highlight Black History Month; and provide transportation to athletes to voting locations on Election Day.