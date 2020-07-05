You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SPORTS DIGEST: Michael Machnic's slam lifts Oilmen to rout of Generals
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Michael Machnic's slam lifts Oilmen to rout of Generals

{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Oilmen

Oilmen fans were treated to an offensive showing as NWI beat the Joliet Generals 14-4 Sunday.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Machnic's slam lifts Oilmen to rout of Generals: Michael Machnic changed the complexion of the game with a go-ahead grand slam to give the Northwest Indiana Oilmen a first-inning lead. The Highland native helped his team overcome an early 3-0 deficit the Joliet Generals built. Machnic finished a triple shy of the cycle with 6 RBIs. The Oilmen scored seven in the first and six in the third en route to a 14-4 win. Purdue pitcher Conner Tomasic, of Schererville, closed the game with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Oilmen edge Minutemen in season opener

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Red Stars scoreless in loss to Courage: Defender Abby Erceg's header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup. The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings. Erceg's goal, her seventh in the NWSL, decided a match that was marked by strong goalkeeping on both sides. Katelyn Rowland started in goal for the Courage for the first time in the tournament, while Stephanie Labbe was available on the bench. Rowland blocked a shot from Kealia Watt in the 21st minute. Alyssa Naeher, who was in net for the World Cup-winning U.S. national team last summer, had a strong first-half performance for the Red Stars, including a diving save on Sam Mewis' shot from distance in the 19th minute. The game was a rematch of last season's league championship, which the Courage won 4-0.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Kansas State players protest over student's Floyd tweet: Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration's promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle. In late June — one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck — Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” The tweet led to an uproar among students, with several football players and other athletes threatening to boycott if the university didn't take any action. The school responded last week by launching a diversity and education fund. Among other initiatives, Kansas State also promised that athletes, coaches and staff would undergo mandatory diversity and inclusion training that includes monthly town hall sessions; redouble efforts to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds for staff and coaching positions; utilize home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement; highlight Black History Month; and provide transportation to athletes to voting locations on Election Day.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts